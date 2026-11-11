Zara's new cocoa 'comfort culotte' jeans are winter's most relaxed denim staple

A cool alternative to classic blue pairs

to be a summer purchase, it's time to think again. Following a resurgence in the spring, this wide-leg, mid-length trouser style is back for autumn/winter, and they're so much easier to style in the cooler months than you might imagine...are a great starting point.

Priced at £27.99, think of this chocolate brown denim style as a mix between wide-leg jeans and Bermuda shorts. They have a longer, above-the-ankle length than some of the breezier summer culotte designs, but still come with that comfy, loose-fit.is also incredibly flattering, whether you're wearing them with loafers, heeled sling-backs or even over this season's equestrian knee-high boots. As for the colour?

Also read Zara's new 'jewellery dress' is winter's most beautifully polished style: it looks so luxe and expensive

This rich cocoa brown is a trend that's here to stay for the season ahead, plus it pairs well with autumn's darker colour palette.for an everyday, running errands look. To sharpen them up, tuck in a cream silk shirt then add a classic black blazer and heels for an effortless outfit suited to both the office and evening drinks. Trust us, they're set to become your new go-to denim.

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'What an editor really wants for Christmas'Zara's new 'jewellery dress' is winter's most beautifully polished style'Formal jeans' are winter's most polished style for day or night