Zara's beautifully festive Christmas shop is going viral: these 5 polished pieces show exactly why
Prices start from just £5...
The it-girl of the high street consistently strikes the right chord with its reasonably-priced home accessories – and its chic collections have become well-versed in looking so premium that they could almost pass as designer, or sometimes even vintage (theseAll this is to say, Zara Home know how to do homeware – and their Christmas collection is no different.
With an abundance of twinkly charm and a retro feel, its accessories form a patchwork of Scandi-inspired designs and glossy accessories, all with a surprisingly polished, heritage feel. That's no more evident than at Zara's bricks and mortar store in Chelsea's Sloane Square, which has been transformed into a whimsical winter cabin-esque take on a Christmas shop, akin to Santa's North Pole workshop.Also readManchester Christmas Markets Face Backlash Over Crowds and High Prices
Inside, you can expect reams of envelopes cascading from the ceiling, a miniature train chugging its way around a gigantic tree and wooden shelves brimming with baubles. The entire Christmas collection is brimming with beautiful pieces. But if I was to start with just one thing? I'd make it the glossy red aluminium candelabra.is a trend we've seen coming through a lot in interiors this season – and it's all the merrier for Christmas.
If you're going to do it, go big – and Zara Home's oversized striped Christmas tree bow is just the ticket. M&S' gorgeously festive viral 4-wick Christmas candle is enormous, elegant and selling fastH&M just dropped its luxe premium homeware edit'Rustic rattan' autumn's biggest interiors trend
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