As other brands launch early deals, Zara's pre-winter sale remains undisclosed. Based on previous years, the sale may begin around 5 to 7 pm EST. Meanwhile, Zara has quietly introduced 40% off discounts on this season's popular items like chic cropped coats and cozy layers.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. , it’s got us hoping they’ll start theirs soon.

And while a bunch of other must-have brands are doing early deals right now, it’swhen it comes to clothes. Once the sale begins, the site floods with the best deals on coats, jackets, sweaters, pants, and more from this season and previous ones—usually up to 40% off.

Also read Brooklinen Winter Sale: 25% Off Everything with 40% Off Bundles

However, we still don’t know what to expect or when it will start. But to hold us over in the meantime, Zara quietly put some of this season’sThat’s a really great question, and one we wish we had the answer to. Sadly, it’s still too early to tell.

However, if we base this year on last year’s,In 2025, the clothing brand kicked off its sale at 6 pm EST. The year before that, it was 7 pm EST. So it could start as early as 5 pm EST this year—or maybe even sooner, if we’re lucky. But make sure to stay tuned, because as soon as we know — you’ll be the first we tell.

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Again, another great question, and a not-so-great answer. Unfortunately, we also don’t know that either. Zara definitely likes to keep their sale information hush-hush .

They usually don’t share the discount until closer to the start of the sale.trend that’s happening right now. This cropped one has it all: chic, elegant, trendy, yet timeless — and now it’s 40% off. If you’ve been itching to try the style, this is the perfect time to do so while it’s on sale. Plus, this one is going quickly!to pick up right now.

It’ll be your go-to cozy layer that you’ll want to wear all the time. Vets Say a Dog That Follows You Into Every Room Is Telling You Something, & It Is Not Always AffectionShe© 2026 SheMedia, LLC.