Zara McDermott's Boyfriend Louis Tomlinson Storms the Stage, Sparks Deep-Fake Scandal

Zara McDermott, a Love Island star, was caught up in a vicious AI deep-fake scandal after being pictured accepting a platonic kiss from Joey Essex at a recent event. She is dating former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson, who entertained the crowd with his biggest hits during Radio 1's Big Weekend in Sunderland.

Zara McDermott proudly watched boyfriend Louis Tomlinson storm the stage during Radio 1's Big Weekend in Sunderland on Saturday, after being caught up in a vicious AI deep-fake scandal.

The Love Island star, 29, who has been dating the former One Direction singer, 34, since December 2024, flashed her toned abs as she watched from the wings. Zara found herself at the centre of a vicious deep-fake campaign on Tuesday evening after she was pictured accepting a platonic kiss from Joey Essex at a recent event. She features alongside the fellow seasoned reality TV veteran on the latest series of ITV's Cooking With The Stars.

Zara McDermott proudly watched boyfriend Louis Tomlinson storm the stage during Radio 1's Big Weekend in Sunderland on Saturday, after being caught up in a AI deep-fake scandal. The Love Island star, 29, who has been dating the former One Direction singer, 34, since December 2024, flashed her toned abs as she watched from the wings.

Zara found herself at the centre of a vicious deep-fake campaign on Tuesday evening after she was pictured accepting a platonic kiss from Joey Essex at a recent event. She features alongside the fellow seasoned reality TV veteran on the latest series of ITV's Cooking With The Stars





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Zara Mcdermott Louis Tomlinson AI Deep-Fake Scandal Joey Essex Cooking With The Stars Radio 1'S Big Weekend One Direction Love Island

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Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson's Deep-Fake Scandal and Online ControversyZara McDermott, a participant in the ITV cooking competition, Cooking with the Stars, was caught up in a deep-fake scandal after a video emerged featuring her in a passionate embrace with her co-star. This deception was sparked by an innocuous kiss between Zara and Joey Essex at a wrap party. The incident highlights the dark side of the digital age and the importance of carefully verifying information on social media.

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Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson's Deep-Fake Scandal and Online ControversyZara McDermott, a participant in the ITV cooking competition, Cooking with the Stars, was caught up in a deep-fake scandal after a video emerged featuring her in a passionate embrace with her co-star. This deception was sparked by an innocuous kiss between Zara and Joey Essex at a wrap party. The incident highlights the dark side of the digital age and the importance of carefully verifying information on social media.

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Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson's Deep-Fake Scandal and Online ControversyZara McDermott, a participant in the ITV cooking competition, Cooking with the Stars, was caught up in a deep-fake scandal after a video emerged featuring her in a passionate embrace with her co-star. This deception was sparked by an innocuous kiss between Zara and Joey Essex at a wrap party. The incident highlights the dark side of the digital age and the importance of carefully verifying information on social media.

Read more »