Zara McDermott Defies Online Accusations Amid AI Deepfake Scandal at Cannes Film Festival

Despite becoming a victim of a vicious AI deepfake campaign, Zara McDermott cut a defiant figure at the Cannes Film Festival, making a dazzling appearance in a plunging white gown with a dramatic train. The TV personality was pictured accepting a platonic kiss from Joey Essex at an event, which sparked wild cheating rumors and an unsavoury online deepfake, but she remained unaffected by the drama as she celebrated a film premiere and made the most of sunshine in a French hotspot.

Zara McDermott became the victim of a vicious AI deepfake campaign after she was seen accepting a platonic kiss from Joey Essex at a recent event, sparking wild cheating rumors and the emergence of a scandalous online deepfake.

Despite the drama, Zara graced the Cannes Film Festival red carpet for the premiere of the film La Bataille de Gaulle, L'Age de Fer, wearing a plunging white gown with a dramatic train. Fans have come to her defense, using social media to express their support for her and their appreciation of her content





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Cannes Film Festival Zara Mcdermott AI Deepfake Campaign Platonic Kiss Joey Essex Unsavoury Online Deepfake Come To Her Defense Popularity

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Zara McDermott Defies Online Accusations Amid AI Deepfake Scandal at Cannes Film FestivalDespite becoming a victim of a vicious AI deepfake campaign, Zara McDermott cut a defiant figure at the Cannes Film Festival, making a dazzling appearance in a plunging white gown with a dramatic train. The TV personality was pictured accepting a platonic kiss from Joey Essex at an event, which sparked wild cheating rumors and an unsavoury online deepfake, but she remained unphased, proceeding with business as usual. Fans have since leapt to her defense on social media, expressing their admiration for her and supporting her.

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