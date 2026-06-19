Zara Larsson Sets Pop Airplay Record with Consecutive Debut No. 1 Singles

Swedish pop star Zara Larsson achieves historic double No. 1 success on Billboard Pop Airplay chart, securing her place among iconic chart pioneers.

Zara Larsson has etched a landmark chapter in pop radio history by becoming the first artist ever to launch two debut No. 1 singles on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart in back‑to‑back weeks since the chart began tracking in October 1992.

The Swedish pop star's latest single, titled Midnight Sun, claimed the top spot for its first week after debuting, immediately followed by her follow‑up track, Stateside, which entered the chart at No. 2 and later squeezed into the number one position during its third week on the chart. This double triumph places Larsson beside only a handful of acts who have ever managed two initial chart‑topper singles in consecutive turns - a record once held by OutKast's 'Hey Ya!

', which donned the No. 1 flag for nine weeks before giving way to the duo's own 'The Way You Move' in early 2004; by Iggy Azalea's 2014 hit 'Fancy', which ruled the chart for three weeks, and Ariana Grande's 2014 collaboration 'Problem', which seized the crown for two weeks the following month. Beyond her record‑breaking latest releases, Larsson's influence on the pop radio landscape expands further as she holds four distinct titles on the Pop Airplay chart at a single point in time, a feat not duplicated by any other artist this year.

The singer's other entries - including a remix of her own hit She Did It Again, a collaboration with Tyla, and the 2016 single Lush Life, which currently rests at No. 28 - collectively demonstrate her sustaining presence and versatility across the pop spectrum. Larsson's fifth studio album, from which the Midnight Sun single derives its title, achieved notable chart performance by peaking within the top five of Top Dance Albums and breaching the top 40 of the Billboard 200 earlier this spring, further cementing her status as a dominant force in contemporary pop.

In reflecting on this milestone, Larsson shared her perspective by emphasizing perseverance and vision, stating I have reached new heights ten years into my career, a testament to never giving up. She likened her journey to a car in the back seat, patiently steering toward a destination; yet the new album felt like a moment when she could finally drive herself instead of simply watching from behind the wheel.

Larsson's journey is a powerful reminder of the steady craft, engagement and resilience inherent in artists who adapt and thrive within a quickly shifting musical environment, while her record‑setting moments signal that powerful cycles of success can emerge from an accumulation of consistent hits and strategic collaborations. The breakthrough award presented to Larsson by Billboard Women In Music underscores both her market impact and influence within the industry, projecting her into a future where her artistry and business strategy will continue to intersect in meaningful ways for the upcoming years





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