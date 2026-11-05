Zara just dropped its beautiful partywear collection

Think sequin skirts, velvet maxis and the most gorgeous going out tops on the high street...

that we're excited to wear this winter. Party season is imminent and velvet, sequin and satin pieces are starting to appear on the high street...has long been one of our favourite brands for affordable partywear and its latest collection does not disappoint.

From flowing satin maxi dresses and black tailored trousers to lace midi skirts and gorgeous 'going out tops', the new-in range of party pieces has something to suit every festive occasion. When it comes to the standout buys, the sleeveless Long Velvet Dress in all black is among the highlights that is suited to smarter occasions. Paired with pointed slingbacks and a velvet clutch, this is an effortless evening look that will last for seasons to come.

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The Lace Midi Skirt is the perfect pairing for knitwear and heels but if you're after something with more impact, look to the Long Sequin Skirt in navy. It's guaranteed to turn any look into a statement-making ensemble. And don't overlook outerwear.

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It's a practical purchase, but a faux fur style like Zara's Short Jacket is an easy way to keep warm this party season, without compromising on style.8 new M&S buys that look so expensiveMango's velvet 'frog' dress is the most polished LBD on the high street for party season