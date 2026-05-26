Zara Holland and Elliott Love Expect First Child Amid Past Drama and Legal Battles

Love Island alumna Zara Holland reveals she is pregnant with her first baby, due in September, as she and husband Elliott Love reflect on a turbulent past that includes a title revocation, a high‑profile Greek wedding, and a Covid‑rule breach in Barbados.

Former reality‑star and ex‑Miss Great Britain Zara Holland has confirmed that she and her husband, Elliott Love , are expecting their first child together. The 30‑year‑old, who first came to public attention on the 2016 series of Love Island , shared an Instagram post on Monday that revealed a blossoming baby bump.

In the photograph Zara cradles her stomach while wearing a sleek, figure‑hugging maxi dress and sunglasses, set against a bright, sun‑soaked day that has been billed as one of the hottest in recent UK history. Accompanying the image she wrote, "Baby Love on the way. Due September. We are so excited and we love you so much already," prompting a flood of congratulatory comments from fans who praised her glow and expressed delight at the news.

Zara’s journey from the Love Island villa to motherhood has been anything but straightforward. During her brief stint on the reality show she sparked controversy after a night of intimacy with fellow contestant Alex Bowen, an incident that led to the revocation of her Miss Great Britain title and considerable media scrutiny.

Shortly after the scandal, she left the villa to be with her mother, who had fallen ill, a decision she later described in an interview with OK! magazine as a source of lingering guilt. Despite the turbulence, Zara and Elliott forged a lasting partnership, culminating in an elaborate three‑day wedding in Greece in 2023 after seven years of dating.

The ceremony blended traditional Greek customs with modern romance: a family dinner at the historic Louizidis Tavern, a formal wedding ceremony on the second day, and a white‑themed pool party to close the celebrations. Zara recalled walking down the aisle on her father’s arm, accompanied by harp and violin music, noting that a fifteen‑minute delay did not diminish the emotional significance of the moment. The couple’s past has also been marked by legal challenges.

In 2021, both Zara and Elliott were detained at Barbados’ Grantley Adams International Airport for breaching the island’s strict Covid‑19 regulations, facing possible jail terms of up to a year. After legal negotiations, Elliott was fined £1,400 less than Zara, a discrepancy explained by his lawyer’s argument that he was a modest demolition‑company owner earning £450 a week.

Zara, who had not tested positive for the virus herself, was ordered to pay a larger fine and was given a choice between payment or a nine‑month imprisonment, prompting her swift return to the UK. Now, with the announcement of their impending baby, the pair appear to be turning a new page, focusing on family life and the excitement of welcoming their first child in September





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