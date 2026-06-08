Zaporizhzhia Perinatal Center Shields Premature Babies Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukrainian medical staff at Zaporizhzhia's regional perinatal center provide round‑the‑clock care for premature infants, navigating supply shortages, power outages, and makeshift shelters while offering critical support to displaced families.

A regional perinatal center in Zaporizhzhia , Ukraine, has become a focal point for the country's ongoing humanitarian and medical challenges, as staff work around the clock to care for vulnerable newborns amid the wider conflict.

The facility, located in the city's children's regional hospital, houses a series of temperature‑controlled incubators that provide the precise climate required for premature infants to survive and thrive. Nurses such as Victoria Bohdanova and Marharyta Nekhoroshyva are on duty at any hour, tending to the smallest patients, changing diapers, monitoring vital signs, and reassuring anxious families.

Their work is accompanied by doctors like Nataliia Bohuslavska, head of the neonatal unit, who oversee treatment protocols and coordinate with international aid agencies to secure essential medicines, sterile supplies, and specialized equipment that are otherwise scarce in a war‑torn region. The images captured by photographer Evgeniy Maloletka illustrate both the clinical rigor and the human tenderness present in the center.

One photograph shows a newborn nestled in an incubator, its tiny chest rising and falling under the steady hum of the machine, while a nurse adjusts a sensor to ensure the baby remains within a narrow temperature range. In another frame, a mother cradles her son Mark inside a temporary shelter erected within the hospital, her face a mixture of relief and lingering anxiety.

The shelter, constructed from canvas and reinforced plastic, was set up after nearby shelling rendered parts of the hospital unsafe. Families are often forced to stay in these makeshift areas while waiting for their children's conditions to stabilize enough for discharge. The staff's dedication extends beyond medical care; they provide emotional support, translating complex medical information into comforting reassurance for parents who have been displaced, lost homes, or endured the trauma of ongoing hostilities.

International observers note that the situation at the Zaporizhzhia perinatal center reflects a broader pattern of civilian health infrastructure being strained under the weight of the conflict. Humanitarian organizations have recently increased shipments of neonatal ventilators, powdered formula, and sterile gloves to the facility, but logistical hurdles and intermittent power outages continue to hamper consistent care.

The center's staff have adapted by establishing backup generators and training supplementary volunteers in basic neonatal procedures, ensuring that the smallest patients receive uninterrupted treatment. Their resilience offers a stark reminder that even amid war, the commitment to safeguard the most vulnerable-newborns whose chances of survival hinge on precise, compassionate care-remains steadfast.

The story of Zaporizhzhia's perinatal unit underscores the intersection of medicine, humanitarian aid, and the indomitable spirit of those who refuse to let conflict dictate the fate of newborn lives





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