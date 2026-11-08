Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Faces Power Crisis Amid Russian Strikes

Russia's occupation of Zaporizhzhia threatens nuclear safety as backup power lasts two weeks. Widespread Ukrainian blackouts occur as Moscow intensifies attacks on energy infrastructure ahead of peace talks.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant faces an immediate energy crisis with only two weeks of backup generator fuel remaining after a critical power line disconnected. This development occurred as Russia launched fresh air strikes across Ukraine on Sunday, plunging hundreds of thousands of homes into darkness and highlighting the deteriorating safety conditions at the occupied facility.

Zaporizhzhia Faces Two Week Fuel Limit

The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed on Sunday that the plant currently holds sufficient reserves to operate a limited number of emergency diesel generators for approximately fourteen days. The six-reactor facility, which is Europe's largest nuclear power station, produces no electricity during its current operational status. It relies entirely on two external power links to keep its nuclear fuel cool and maintain safe conditions.

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The agency stated that the cause of the latest disconnection from the grid is not yet known. The plant's Russian-installed management claimed that the Ferosplavna power line was shut down by automatic protection mechanisms. They asserted that radiation levels on the site and in the surrounding surveillance zone remain normal and that all necessary measures to maintain safe equipment parameters are being fully implemented.

Widespread Blackouts Hit Ukrainian Regions

Concurrently, Russian strikes targeted Ukraine's national energy grid, causing massive blackouts across multiple regions. The state-owned energy company DTEK reported that more than 600,000 residents in the central Dnipropetrovsk region lost power after a night attack damaged important energy facilities. The company noted that restoration efforts are complicated by repeated Russian assaults on repair crews and infrastructure.

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In the northeastern Kharkiv region, nearly 250,000 customers were left without electricity following a strike on critical infrastructure. Zlatopil city mayor Mykola Baksheyev confirmed the outage and stated that while repair works are underway, the exact time for restoring power supply remains unknown. These outages follow a similar massive attack reported by the Ukrainian energy ministry the previous day, which hampered transmission in the capital of Kyiv.

Humanitarian Crisis and Political Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attributed the widespread outages to a coordinated Russian strategy to pressure Kyiv during upcoming trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi. He highlighted severe humanitarian consequences, noting that 140 apartment buildings in the Zhytomyr region lost heating as temperatures hovered around freezing. He also confirmed that a Russian drone struck Komyshuvakha, a village where rescue teams had been digging for bodies since Monday's deadly attack.

The death toll from the Komyshuvakha humanitarian aid center strike has risen to 55 people, according to Zelensky. Emergency services previously estimated the number at fifty killed. The President warned that more individuals may still be trapped under the rubble as search operations continue for a seventh day.

Ongoing Nuclear Safety Concerns

Moscow and Kyiv have frequently accused each other of military actions that compromise nuclear safety since Russia seized the Zaporizhzhia plant in the first weeks of the February 2022 invasion. A local ceasefire brokered by the International Atomic Energy Agency in early September allowed for temporary repairs to restore external power, which had been lost since August 20. As the war enters its fourth winter, the continued reliance on finite backup fuel at Zaporizhzhia raises urgent alarms for global nuclear security.