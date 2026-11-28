More than 1,500 members of Mexico’s Zapatista movement will travel from the southern state of Chiapas to Mexico City to meet with families of the disappeared and join forces to address the issue of the more than 130,000 people missing across the country.

More than 1,500 members of Mexico's Zapatista movement will begin a “Tour for Life” this Saturday, traveling from the southern state of Chiapas to Mexico City to meet with families of the disappeared and join forces in addressing the issue of the more than 130,000 people missing across the country.

The Zapatista Army of National Liberation, the guerrilla group known as the EZLN that rose up against the Mexican state in 1994, never laid down its arms but for decades has chosen social activism and the self-governance of its territories as a way to continue fighting for Indigenous peoples and human rights. Members of the movement will depart San Cristóbal de las Casas in Chiapas in 35 buses and in Mexico City they will provide “thousands of ears” to listen to and embrace those searching for their relatives, according to a statement by one of its spokespeople, Subcomandante Moisés.

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Some people with missing relatives were in San Cristóbal de las Casas to meet with the Zapatistas before the trip and they described their situations. Adriana Pérez said she lost track of her brother in San Cristóbal de las Casas six years ago while he was on his way from home to work.