Local Zamboni driver Larry Eckstrom says he found a mangled dead body at center ice and denies responsibility, blaming high school students, before reportedly moving the body to the rink's lost and found.

ANN ARBOR, MI—Insisting several times that he had no idea how the mangled corpse had wound up there, local Zamboni driver Larry Eckstrom told reporters Monday that he had nothing to do with the crushed-up dead guy lying in a bloody heap at center ice.

“Yeah, I just found him like that when I got here. Super weird,” said Eckstrom, explaining that the man’s shattered limbs, his pulverized skull, and the long trail of blood and viscera appeared to be the work of some kind of non-Zamboni vehicle.

Also read Larry Poindexter Dies at 66 After Car Accident in Studio City

“Honestly, it’s pretty rude to leave a dead guy all crumpled up on the ice right before I’m supposed to resurface it. Makes my job a lot harder. The free skate just wrapped up, so maybe it was some high school kids goofing around. Who knows?

Advertisement

Anyway, I’d better get back to working in a very safe and careful manner, as I always do. ” At press time, Eckstrom had reportedly scooped up the dead guy and deposited him in the rink’s lost and found. LocalIAB TC String I understand GPC will be overwritten and want to allow this site to sell or share my personal information anyway