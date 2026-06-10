Zahara Jolie Seeks Legal Name Change, Following Sister Shiloh's Lead to Drop Father Brad Pitt's Surname

Zahara Jolie, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has filed paperwork to legally change her last name from Jolie‑Pitt to Jolie. A court hearing is set for September 28. This follows her sister Shiloh's successful petition earlier in 2024 and reflects a broader trend among the children to distance themselves from their father's surname amid their parents' finalised divorce.

Legal documents filed by Zahara, 21, with the Superior Court of California in April were processed on Friday, June 5. The filing shows that Zahara proposes to change her name to Zahara Jolie , and a legal hearing to discuss the matter will commence in Los Angeles on Monday, September 28.

This move follows a pattern among the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt to distance themselves from their father's surname. Zahara, now 21, had already seemingly dropped the Pitt name months earlier during public appearances, including her college graduation from Spelman College in November 2023, where she was introduced as "Zahara Marley Jolie," and when she joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority earlier that year, stating, "My name is Zahara Marley Jolie.

" Her younger sister Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 18, also took similar legal steps in 2024, hiring her own lawyer to drop Pitt from her name; the petition was granted without a hearing three months after filing on May 27, turning her into Shiloh Jolie. The siblings' decisions come amidst the long‑standing divorce and custody battle between their famous parents, which was finalized on December 30, 2024, after more than eight years. The couple separated on September 20, 2016, citing "irreconcilable differences.

" Under the custody agreement, Pitt retains visitation rights with the two youngest children, Knox and Vivienne, who are still minors at 17, while the older children-Maddox, 24; Pax, 22; Zahara; Shiloh, now 20; and the twins-are legal adults and make their own decisions. A source close to the family commented on Zahara's filing, saying, "The children are now adults and make their own decisions. It's really horrible that he has tried to paint himself as a victim.

When will people start asking real questions about what happened to the kids?

" In response to the ongoing developments, Angelina Jolie released a statement: "More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family. This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago.

Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.

" Meanwhile, Brad Pitt remains hopeful about repairing his relationship with his children. A source told Us Weekly, "After years of legal battles, Brad still isn't ready to give up on his children. But knowing his children are dropping his last name is upsetting.

" The news of Zahara's name‑change hearing arrives as Pitt continues to navigate the complex aftermath of the divorce, with the focus now on the adult children's autonomy and the lingering emotional impact of the protracted legal dispute





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