Zahara Jolie-Pitt Seeks to Drop Father's Surname, Following Sisters' Lead in Legal Name Change

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, has filed a petition to remove "Pitt" from her surname, aligning with her sister Shiloh's similar decision. This move further signifies the enduring family rift stemming from the couple's contentious divorce and custody battle.

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, the 21-year-old daughter of actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie , has reportedly filed a legal request in Los Angeles to remove her father's surname, seeking to change her full name from Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt to Zahara Marley Jolie.

Court records indicate the petition, marking the second such move by a child of the former power couple. Earlier this year, her younger sister Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, who turned 20, also officially dropped "Pitt" from her last name in a legal filing completed in June 2024. Observers noted that Zahara had already ceased using the surname publicly before the formal application; she was introduced by her maternal last name at her college graduation ceremony last month.

The decision reflects the ongoing progression of the fractured relationship between her parents, whose bitter divorce and custody battle has spanned years. A source familiar with the situation suggested that Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of fostering a distance between him and their children, a claim that has been central to their protracted legal disputes. The Jolie-Pitt family, once Hollywood's most prominent, includes six children, all of whom bear Jolie's name as their middle or last name.

The family structure was built over six years through a combination of international adoptions and biological births. Angelina Jolie adopted her first son, Maddox Chivan, from Cambodia in 2002 as a single mother, and later adopted her daughter Zahara from Ethiopia in 2005. After marrying Brad Pitt in 2014, he legally adopted both Maddox and Zahara, along with their later-adopted son Pax Thien from Vietnam in 2007.

The couple's biological children are daughter Shiloh Nouvel, born in 2006, and fraternal twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline, born in 2008. The actors, who co-starred in "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," separated in 2016 after just two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was not finalized until January 2024, following an eight-year legal battle that included intense custody litigation.

A significant turning point occurred in 2022 when Jolie alleged in court documents that Pitt had been physically and verbally abusive toward her and two of their children on a private flight in 2016. Law enforcement investigations at the time did not result in criminal charges, but the allegations deeply influenced subsequent custody rulings, which largely awarded Jolie primary physical custody.

The name-change petitions by the children are seen as both a personal identity choice and a symbolic step further away from their father's lineage amid the family's enduring schism. While Pitt has publicly expressed a desire for reconciliation and a closer relationship with his children, the legal actions by Shiloh and now Zahara indicate that the rift may be permanent and deeply felt within the family unit.

The ongoing situation highlights how high-profile divorces can have long-lasting, evolving repercussions on children as they transition to adulthood and assert their own identities. With Maddox, the eldest, also having reportedly removed "Pitt" from his surname in prior months, a clear pattern emerges among the older children to align solely with their mother's family name.

This series of legal name changes underscores a profound and lasting shift in the family dynamics of one of entertainment's most-watched former couples, transforming the Jolie-Pitt brand into a solely Jolie affair for the next generation





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Angelina Jolie's Daughter Zahara Makes Legal Moves to Remove Brad Pitt's Last NameZahara Jolie, the 21-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court to remove her father's last name from her legal name. This move comes after Zahara has not used her father's last name for several years.

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Zahara Jolie Files Legal Petition to Drop Brad Pitt's Last NameZahara Jolie, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has petitioned a court to change her name to Zahara Marley Jolie, formally removing her father's surname. This follows a pattern among her siblings and reflects the ongoing family rift stemming from the couple's bitter divorce and custody battle.

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