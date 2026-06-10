Zahara Jolie Files Legal Petition to Drop Brad Pitt's Last Name

Zahara Jolie, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has petitioned a court to change her name to Zahara Marley Jolie, formally removing her father's surname. This follows a pattern among her siblings and reflects the ongoing family rift stemming from the couple's bitter divorce and custody battle.

Zahara Jolie , the 21-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt , has filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court to formally change her legal name to Zahara Marley Jolie, removing her father's surname.

According to TMZ, which obtained the court document, Zahara has not publicly used the Pitt name for several years. This was evident when she joined a sorority at Spelman College three years ago and during her graduation ceremony in May, where she was listed without the Pitt surname. Angelina Jolie attended the graduation event. A source close to the situation indicated that Brad Pitt believes Angelina Jolie is preventing their children from having a relationship with him.

Zahara is the third of the six children shared by the former couple to drop the Pitt name; Shiloh, Maddox, and Vivienne have also made similar changes. It remains unclear whether Pax has done the same. The filing highlights the ongoing familial rift stemming from the parents' highly publicized separation and legal disputes. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's relationship began after meeting on the set of 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' in 2005.

They became one of Hollywood's most famous couples, marrying in a private ceremony in August 2014. Their family includes three biological children-Shiloh (born 2006) and twins Vivienne and Knox (born 2008)-and three adopted children: Zahara, Pax, and Maddox, whom Pitt adopted before their marriage. The relationship ended abruptly in 2016 following an alleged incident on a private flight carrying all six children.

Jolie alleged that Pitt was physically violent during the journey, claiming he choked one child, struck another, grabbed her by the head, slammed her against a wall, and shook her, resulting in injuries to her back and elbow. She described the experience as terrifying, with the children and herself feeling like 'hostages' and hiding under a blanket for hours.

Pitt's representative initially called the account 'completely untrue' but later issued an amended statement acknowledging Pitt's responsibility for his actions while denying allegations he did not commit. The statement also noted that various authorities have made independent decisions in the matter. Since the split, the former spouses have been engaged in a protracted and public legal battle over custody of their children and the division of their shared winery, Château Miraval.

In May 2021, they were granted joint custody, but a month later, that decision was overturned, prolonging the litigation. The name change petition by Zahara underscores the lasting impact of the family's turmoil and the children's apparent alignment with their mother amid the contentious dispute





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