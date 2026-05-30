Zack Wheeler serves up Dodger dingers, Phillies held down by lefty again

Zack Wheeler allowed four solo homers, while Justin Wrobleski quieted a Phillies lineup that continues to struggle against left-handed starters.

Justin Wrobleski carried a no-hit bid into the sixth as the Phillies’ issues against left-handed starters continued at Dodger Stadium. It’s been a struggle for the Phillies offense on Friday night against Justin Wrobleski, but at least they won’t be no-hit.

Schwarber’s 22nd homer of the season makes it 4-1 Los Angeles. When they have won, it has usually come with a homer and a strong starting pitching performance. That recipe has worked during their recent surge, but it is only so sustainable. And on Friday night at Dodger Stadium, they did not fit that bill in their 4-2 loss to the Dodgers.

They got the homer, but not the kind of starting pitching performance they have become used to. Los Angeles got to Zack Wheeler — the first time in his seven starts since returning from thoracic outlet decompression surgery that he has looked human. In the first three innings, the Dodgers hit three solo homers against him. Freddie Freeman got him in the first.

Max Muncy left the yard in the second. Shohei Ohtani followed with another in the third. Move over, Grover: Cristopher Sánchez breaks Phillies' scoreless record Wheeler’s stuff was there. He had swing-and-miss pitches.

His velocities were up. But the thing that makes the Dodgers such a difficult lineup from top to bottom is that they consistently punish mistakes. The Phillies were being no-hit by Dodgers lefty Justin Wrobleski through 5 2/3 innings, and their clearest offensive issue showed up again. It was a problem under Rob Thomson.

It has remained one under interim manager Don Mattingly. With Friday’s loss, the Phillies are slashing .187/.251/.320 against left-handed starters. If you take out their seven-run showing against Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland on May 9 at Citizens Bank Park, they are at .169/.239/.279. Last year, the Phillies had a .718 OPS in games against left-handed starters.

That was not spectacular, and it still pointed to a weakness. In 2024, they had a .807 OPS in those games. In 2023, it was .825. Wrobleski did not need to get overly creative.

He almost exclusively used two pitches against Phillies hitters: a four-seam fastball and a slider. He used essentially the same mix against lefties and righties. Wrobleski’s four-seam fastball, which had averaged 93.7 mph this season, sat at 94.9 mph Friday. He generated a 57 percent swing-and-miss rate with the pitch, threw it for a strike 76 percent of the time and recorded all nine of his strikeouts with it.

The Phillies have not hit fastballs well when they face left-handed starters. They are batting .193 against all heaters in those spots with a .628 OPS. Somehow, it has been worse against breaking balls, where they have a .364 OPS. At 29-28, the Phillies still need to gain ground to fit more comfortably into the National League Wild Card picture.

But if they keep getting handled by left-handed starters, that climb becomes tougher. The Phillies finally broke up the no-hit bid with a Kyle Schwarber solo shot, extending his Major League lead with 22 homers. Schwarber has been one of their few bright spots against lefties, posting a .987 OPS against southpaws. Brandon Marsh helped the Phillies climb back against the Dodgers’ bullpen with a one-out double in the eighth.

Steward Berroa, hitting from the left side, followed with his first Phillies hit, an RBI single that cut the deficit to two. Friday was a reminder that the flaws are still there. Wheeler had his first rough night since returning. The Phillies were quiet against another left-handed starter.

And against a team like the Dodgers, those two things are hard to overcome.





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