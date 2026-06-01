Zack Snyder is set to direct a remake of John Carpenter's 1981 science fiction actioner Escape From New York. The film, which was a critical and commercial success, has been remade and reimagined in various forms, including a sequel, Escape From L.A.

Zack Snyder to Remake John Carpenter 's 1981 Science Fiction Actioner Escape From New York . Although they weren't all financial or critical successes at the time, John Carpenter 's directorial output in the 1970s and 1980s is now considered one of the finest runs of any 20th century director.

Unsurprisingly, they've also been fertile ground for prequels, remakes, and sequels, with films like Halloween, The Thing, and Assault on Precinct 13 providing grist for the mill in the 21st century. Now, Zack Snyder, who made his directorial debut with a remake of the George Romero horror classic Dawn of the Dead, will take on one of Carpenter's crown jewels. According to reports, Snyder is set to helm a remake of the 1981 science fiction actioner Escape From New York.

Snyder most recently directed the Rebel Moon duology for Netflix. A remake of the film has been lingering in Development Hell for decades; Len Wiseman, Brett Ratner, and Robert Rodriguez were all signed on to direct the remake at various times; at one point, Gerard Butler had signed on to star. Most recently, Scream's Radio Silence were tapped for the remake, but they have since moved on to resurrect The Mummy for Universal.

The film, released in 1981, was directed by John Carpenter and starred Kurt Russell as Snake Plissken, a tough-as-nails prisoner who volunteers to take on a mission to rescue the President of the United States from a maximum-security prison in the middle of Manhattan. The film was a critical and commercial success, and it has since become a cult classic. Escape From New York has been remade and reimagined in various forms, including a sequel, Escape From L.A.

, which was also directed by Carpenter and starred Kurt Russell as Snake Plissken. The film's success can be attributed to its unique blend of action, science fiction, and social commentary, as well as its memorable characters and iconic score. The remake, directed by Zack Snyder, is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the classic story, while still maintaining the core elements that made the original a success.

The film is currently in development, with no release date announced yet. The news of the remake has been met with excitement from fans of the original, who are eager to see how Snyder will bring the classic story to life. The remake is expected to be a big-budget production, with a large cast and crew, and a significant marketing campaign.

The film's success will depend on how well Snyder is able to balance the classic elements with his own vision, and how well he is able to appeal to both old and new fans of the franchise. The remake of Escape From New York is just the latest in a long line of remakes and reboots that have been announced in recent years.

With the success of films like Halloween and A Quiet Place, it's clear that audiences are eager for new takes on classic stories. The remake of Escape From New York is expected to be a big hit, and it will be interesting to see how it performs at the box office





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