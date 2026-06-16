Zack Snyder Shares New Artwork of Justice League and Man of Steel

Zack Snyder has shared two new artworks, a stylized Justice League poster and a Man of Steel poster of young Clark Kent, continuing a pattern of DCEU-related posts.

Zack Snyder shares Justice League and Man of Steel art, continuing a pattern of DCEU-related posts. The director posted two new artworks, a stylized Justice League poster and a Man of Steel poster of young Clark Kent.

The Justice League poster gathered 91,200 likes, while the Man of Steel artwork collected 63,900 likes and 1,300 comments. Snyder then shared the original Man of Steel trailer on the film's 13th anniversary, which quickly accumulated 64,000 likes and 2,600 comments. The Man of Steel film premiered on June 14, 2013, and grossed $670 million worldwide during its theatrical run. The film starred Henry Cavill as Superman alongside Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, and Russell Crowe.

It became the highest-grossing solo Superman film and the ninth most profitable release of 2013. The Justice League post drew mixed reactions from fans in the comments section, with some urging Snyder to continue the SnyderVerse and others telling him to move forward. Snyder's recent activity continues a pattern of DCEU-related posts that fans regularly dissect for meaning. Henry Cavill and Russell Crowe, who played Superman and Jor-El respectively, are also reteaming for the upcoming Highlander film





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