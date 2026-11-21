Zack Snyder is reportedly no longer directing the new The Fly remake, though conflicting accounts suggest he may be trying to return to the troubled project.

Zack Snyder has been removed from his position as the director of the upcoming remake of The Fly, a long-gestating horror project that has cycled through numerous filmmakers over the years. The news emerged from an interview with John Carpenter, the creator of the original 1986 film, who stated that Snyder was no longer attached to the production. This development marks the latest chapter in a chaotic development history that has seen the project stall for years despite various high-profile attachments.

Carpenter Interview Reveals Snyder Departure

John Carpenter revealed the change in direction during a recent interview, stating cryptically that Snyder is trying to get back into the project but that the outcome remains uncertain. Carpenter described the filmmaker as a nice man who he liked, but confirmed his current status as non-involved with the remake. The ambiguity of the statement has left fans and industry observers questioning the exact nature of the separation and whether it is permanent.

Also read Unfilmable Masterpieces: How Visionary Directors Conquered Hollywood

Conflicting Reports and Timeline Disputes

Some listeners and fans have disputed the timeline of the report, noting that the episode of the podcast Dropping Names where this information was shared was recorded months prior to its release. These skeptics argue that the comments about Snyder trying to get back may have referred to his general career trajectory rather than his specific status on this film. Additionally, references to Sam Neil being alive in the recording suggest the discussion may predate recent casting or production updates, complicating the interpretation of Carpenter's words.

Previous Directorial Attachments and Stalled Progress

The project has suffered from extensive development hell, with a long list of directors previously considered for the role. Past attachments included the collective Radio Silence, Leigh Whannell, Brett Ratner, Len Wiseman, Breck Eisner, and Neil Cross. Snyder's involvement was initially viewed as the only significant forward movement the project had seen in years, bringing a level of certainty that was previously lacking in the troubled adaptation.

Advertisement

Fan Skepticism and Industry Reaction

Fan reaction to Snyder's potential departure has been mixed, with some expressing relief due to his recent critical performance in other projects. Critics have pointed to recent films where audiences found his action sequences tedious, raising questions about whether swapping one director on a losing streak for another would yield better results. However, others remain skeptical of the narrative, emphasizing that the production is still in early stages and that final decisions have not been officially locked in.

Robert Rodriguez Await in Wings With Alternative Vision

Should Snyder not return to the director's chair, Robert Rodriguez is waiting in the wings with a completely different creative vision for the remake. Rodriguez has reportedly prepared an entirely new idea and script that has already received sign-off from John Carpenter. This alternative approach suggests that the project is not dead, but rather pivoting toward a different stylistic interpretation of the original material.

Ongoing Uncertainty for The Fly Remake

Despite the conflicting reports, the status of The Fly remains unclear as stakeholders navigate the complex dynamics between the original creator, potential directors, and production timelines. The film continues to face the same challenges that have plagued it for years, with no clear path to production currently visible. Fans of the original work will continue to wait, hoping that whichever filmmaker ultimately takes the helm can capture the horror and heart of the 1986 classic.