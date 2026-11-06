Zack Snyder Honors Daughter Autumn With Suicide Prevention Walk

Director Zack Snyder leads Team Ironwill in the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention walk to honor late daughter Autumn and fund mental health research.

Hollywood director Zack Snyder used his Instagram platform this week to publicly honor the memory of his daughter Autumn Snyder, who died by suicide in 2017 at the age of 20. The 60-year-old filmmaker, who previously stepped down as director of Justice League due to the tragedy, shared a photograph of Autumn with actor Henry Cavill from the 2013 film Man of Steel. He accompanied the image with a deeply personal message addressing the enduring nature of paternal grief and the specific loss he continues to feel.

Snyder Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Late Daughter

Snyder expressed that his love for his daughter persists despite her passing, writing, A father love for his daughter never ends, even when her time here does. He emphasized that nine years have passed since the event, yet the emotional impact remains as profound as ever. The director stated there are no words to describe the heartbreak of losing a child or the emptiness that lasts a lifetime, noting that the love, memories, and longing never fade.

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The Hollywood veteran used his substantial online following to advocate for a cause close to his family. He invited his 898,000 followers to support a suicide prevention walk taking place in Autumn's memory. Snyder directed fans to a link in his profile to make donations, explaining that any contribution, no matter how small, helps fund life-saving research, suicide prevention education, and support services for families experiencing similar tragedies.

Team Ironwill Leads Fundraising Effort in California

The fundraising initiative is organized through the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, with the Snyder family participating as Team Ironwill. The Out of the Darkness walk is scheduled to take place on November 7 in Pasadena, California. Early results show significant support for the cause, with the team having already raised $11,396, a figure that has soared well beyond their initial $500 fundraising goal.

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The campaign description highlights the lasting daily presence of Autumn's absence in their lives. The family walks to honor her life and the love she left behind, aiming to help other families avoid the heartbreak and pain of losing a loved one to suicide. The statement further notes their hope to raise awareness and help end the stigma surrounding mental health, concluding with the message that those struggling are never alone.

Previous Production Halt and Career Impact

This tribute recalls a pivotal moment in Snyder's career that occurred in May 2017, just two months after Autumn's death. During that period, Snyder announced he was stepping down from directing Justice League, which went on hiatus for two weeks while he processed the devastating loss. He explained to The Hollywood Reporter that he initially thought returning to work would be cathartic but realized the intense demands of the job were too much during that time.

Snyder admitted he needed to step back to be with his family and his children, who were all having a difficult time. Deborah Snyder, his wife and a producer on the film, also stepped away from the project during that difficult period. Joss Whedon eventually filled in as director to shoot additional scenes and shepherd the movie through post-production. Autumn was one of four children Zack Snyder shared with his first wife, Denise Weber.

Family Legacy and Future Remembrance

Snyder has a large blended family, including two children from a previous relationship with Kirsten Elin and two adopted children with his current wife, Deborah. The director concluded his recent social media post by reaffirming his daughter's place in his life and work. He described Autumn as his heroic archer and stated that she will always be loved and always be a part of everything he does.

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The tribute serves as both a personal memorial and a call to action for the broader public. By sharing the link to the AFSP Walks Donor Drive, the filmmaker connects his personal grief to a larger community effort. The event in Pasadena represents a tangible way for fans and supporters to transform sorrow into action, supporting research and education that aims to prevent future tragedies.