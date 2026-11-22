A lawsuit challenging Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to commute 548 death sentences is raising questions about the governor's clemency powers, with a legal expert arguing Newsom is using his gubernatorial authority to circumvent the will of voters who have repeatedly rejected efforts to abolish capital punishment.

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Gavin Newsom’s commutation move Zack Smith, a senior legal fellow at the Heritage Foundation, tells Fox News Digital that Gov. Gavin Newsom may be imposing his own views of the death penalty over those of other Californians. A lawsuit challenging Democratic California Gov.

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Gavin Newsom's plan to commute 548 death sentences is raising questions about the governor's clemency powers, with a legal expert arguing Newsom is using his gubernatorial authority to circumvent the will of voters who have repeatedly rejected efforts to abolish capital punishment.that he intends to commute the death sentences of all 548 inmates on the Golden State's death row to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, a move that will take effect only after the necessary legal steps are completed.

The Criminal Justice Legal Foundation on Sunday filed a lawsuit at the California Supreme Court seeking to block Newsom's proposed sweeping commutation, citing the governor's"failure to provide legally required notice to district attorneys and his disregard for the rights of victims and their families to be notified and heard," Newsom may be using clemency to impose his own views on capital punishment despite voters repeatedly rejecting abolition, Zack Smith, a senior legal fellow for Courts and the Constitution at the Heritage Foundation, told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

MICHAEL RUIZ: DA IDENTIFIES 49 LOCAL KILLERS SLATED FOR NEWSOM'S DEATH ROW CLEMENCY — AND THEIR CRIMES"The death penalty remains on the books in California, and as you alluded to, California voters have repeatedly rejected efforts to abolish the death penalty," Smith said.

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"So Californians understand that it can be an appropriate punishment in certain circumstances. Now, Newsom, he does have the ability to exercise the pardon, the commutation power, the contours of that obviously are being litigated, but I think what's clear is that from a practical standpoint, Newsom is essentially using this to circumvent the clear will of the voters and impose his own views of the death penalty over those of ... the California populace.

" "Now some of the specifics related to this suit challenging Gavin Newsom's use of the commutation pardon, that is going to vary a little bit from state to state," Smith added. "So this is going focus largely on issues of California state law and the issues specifically that I think will get the most attention is whether the California Supreme Court would essentially have to weigh in and more or less approve some of these repeat offenders before their sentences can be commuted.

", a ballot initiative to ban capital punishment, in 2012, according to Ballotpedia. Voters in the Golden State similarly rejected Proposition 62, thealleges that Newsom"has claimed to himself the unfettered power to decide how clemency should be granted, ignored the Legislature’s requirement of a referral to the Board of Parole Hearings for investigation and recommendation, ignored the role of the trial court and District Attorney in providing crucial factual input to the Board of Parole Hearings, ignored the limitation of the required notice to District Attorneys, and deprived the Legislature, the public, and this Court of the information needed to determine whether he has abused his authority.

" CJLF's lawsuit also requests that"the Court immediately stay any issuance, implementation, recognition, or enforcement of the challenged commutations pending further order of the Court and pending determination of this petition on the merits. " Anne Marie Schubert, president and CEO of CJLF, said in a statement that the lawsuit"is about protecting the constitutional rights of victims, defending the rule of law, and ensuring that no Governor is above the law.

"that disregard constitutional safeguards, legally required procedures, or victims’ rights," Schubert said, adding that"blanket commutation is not an exercise of discretion — it is an abandonment of it. "The coalition suing Newsom is comprised of several law enforcement leaders and organizations, victims’ rights groups and multiple district attorneys, including Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho, who ran as a Democrat in the 2026 congressional primary.

Some of California’s most notorious serial killers are among the death row inmates whose sentences Newsom plans to commute, KTLA reported Nov. 8.

"Obviously, these are individuals who, again, have been convicted by a jury of their peers of committing particularly aggravated forms of murder," Smith told Fox News Digital. "Again, many of these individuals tortured their victims and included sexual violence against their victims before they were ultimately killed. And so these are individuals that their own peers thought deserved the death penalty. And, so again, to see Newsom circumventing this through his commutation power is very, very troubling.

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" Under the California Constitution, Newsom must obtain a recommendation from at least four California Supreme Court justices before commuting the sentences of 382 inmates who have been convicted of more than one felony. The California Supreme Court has invited interested parties to weigh in on the proposed commutations, with legal briefs due Nov. 24 and Newsom's response due Dec. 4.

Attorney General Rob Bonta told the court Newsom will not formally commute any death sentences until the justices act, including those of inmates with only one felony conviction.has argued that the governor's broad constitutional clemency authority allows him to initiate blanket commutations without following statutory procedures governing individual applications, while separately seeking the California Supreme Court's required recommendation for inmates with multiple felony convictions.

"District attorneys have a legal responsibility to represent the people of California and protect the rights of crime victims," Greg Totten, CEO of the, said in a statement. "The Governor’s failure to provide legally required notice to prosecutors has deprived them of the opportunity to provide critical information and ensure that victims and their families are heard.

" 'BABY KILLERS, COP KILLERS' HAVE AN ALLY IN NEWSOM, MURDERED GIRL'S FATHER SAYS AMID DEATH ROW CONTROVERSY LOS ANGELES, CA, JUNE 11, 2025: A California flag is waved outside of the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building, at left, and the U.S. Justice Department, right, in Downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Newsom's proposed commutations would mark the largest mass commutation of death sentences in American history, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Democratic California Gov. -elect Xavier Becerra said in a May 28, 2026 X post that he plans to extend California’s moratorium on executions when he takes office.

"Governor Newsom’s death penalty moratorium represented an important step toward a more just criminal justice system," Becerra wrote in the post. "As Governor, I will extend California’s moratorium on executions and continue moving our state away from a costly, flawed system that disproportionately impacts Black and brown communities and too often gets it wrong. " Dan Dow, district attorney of San Luis Obispo County, California, blasted Newsom's proposed commutation as"a sickening abuse of power" in a Nov. 5 statement.

"Governor Newsom just told the families of Rachel Newhouse, Aundria Crawford, Kesha Gurke and every other innocent victim of California's 548 condemned killers that the killers' lives matter more," Dow asserted. "Juries chose justice case by case, voters chose it five times, and one outgoing governor is trying to erase it all with a pen. This is a sickening abuse of power. "