Zack Polanski Facing Sleaze Inquiry Over Council Tax Arrangements, Electoral Law Allegations

Zack Polanski, the Green Party leader in London Assembly, is facing a sleaze inquiry due to questions surrounding his council tax arrangements and electoral law allegations. London Assembly Tory leader has reported him to City Hall's monitoring officer for further investigation.

Zack Polanski is facing a sleaze inquiry as questions mount over his council tax arrangements and whether he broke electoral law . The Green Party leader, who is a member of the London Assembly , has been reported to City Hall 's sleaze watchdog over concerns about his council tax liability for the past three years.

The narrowboat where he kept a narrowboat - despite maintaining he didn't live on the boat permanently. The Tory leader on the London Assembly has reported Mr Polanski to City Hall's monitoring officer over his council tax arrangements and electoral roll registration. The narrowboat was recently advertised for sale for £100,000 - but the notice was pulled after Mr Polanski's council tax arrangements were questioned last week.

Mr Polanski, 43, maintains he only stayed on the boat 'occasionally', despite his partner referring to it as their 'amazing home' over the past three years in the advert. Now the Tory leader on the London Assembly has reported Mr Polanski to City Hall's monitoring officer over his council tax arrangements and electoral roll registration.

The complaint, seen by the Daily Mail, calls for a formal investigation into 'Mr Polanski's residency arrangements, electoral registration, and potential council tax liability in relation to a narrowboat in east London'. The boat and mooring would be rated as Band A, meaning a total council tax for three years of about £4,000 would be due if it was a 'main residence', the analysis adds.

However if Mr Polanski only stayed on the boat 'occasionally' then he may have breached electoral law by registering to vote at a property where he was not resident, Mr Neidle said. The Green Party has so far declined to answer direct questions about whether Mr Polanski paid council tax for the past three years or where he was living, instead providing a vague response. Neil Garratt





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Zack Polanski Sleaze Inquiry Council Tax Arrangements Electoral Law Green Party Leader London Assembly Narrowboat Cohabitation Council Tax Liability Morris Gleitzman Dan Neidle Neil Garratt City Hall Monitoring Officer GLA Code Of Conduct Nolan Principles Greater London Authority

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