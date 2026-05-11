Zack Polanski, the leader of The Green Party, is facing renewed scrutiny over his honesty after admitting to using an alias to claim employment with a government department. He has also admitted to falsely claiming to be a spokesman for the Red Cross. These revelations follow his party's failure in local elections and his personal involvement in a street attack that left two British Jews injured.

Zack Polanski is facing fresh questions over his honesty after admitting he wrongly claimed to have worked for a government department while running for election, which came after he falsely claimed to be a spokesman for the Red Cross.

His party failed to make the impact it wanted in last week's local elections, and he is personally embroiled in a row over a street attack that left two British Jews injured. The Green Party leader is also facing questions over whether he should have paid council tax on a house boat he owned and his own personal popularity tumbled





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UK NEWS Zack Polanski The Green Party Employment With A Government Department Allegation Of False Claim Street Attack Local Elections Council Tax Red Cross Spokesman Social Media Post Kept A Narrowboat Registered On The Electoral Roll Houseboat Paid Council Tax As Part Of His Rent Public Opinion Historically-Rooted Anti-Semitism Scandals

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Zack Polanski Facing Questions Over His Honesty, Party FailuresZack Polanski, leader of The Green Party, has faced allegations of dishonesty after admitting his false claims of working for a government department and falsely claiming to be a spokesman for the Red Cross. His party's poor performance in local elections follows a row over a street attack that injured Jews.

Read more »