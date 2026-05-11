Zack Polanski Facing Questions Over His Honesty, Party Failures

Zack Polanski, leader of The Green Party, has faced allegations of dishonesty after admitting his false claims of working for a government department and falsely claiming to be a spokesman for the Red Cross. His party's poor performance in local elections follows a row over a street attack that injured Jews.

Zack Polanski is facing fresh questions over his honesty after admitting he wrongly claimed to have worked for a government department while running for election.

The Green Party leader wrote on a campaign website in 2020 that he was 'currently working at the Ministry of Justice on their training & diversity programmes'. But after it emerged the MoJ had no record of him being an employee, he admitted that he had actually been hired as an actor via a temping agency, Kreate, to help a quango appointing judges with role-play scenarios.

It comes days after the Green leader was forced to admit he had falsely claimed to be a spokesman for the Red Cross when running to be Green deputy leader in 2022. Mr Polanski is facing wider problems as his party failed to make the impact it wanted in last week's local elections. That came after he was personally embroiled in a row over a street attack that left two British Jews injured.

His personal popularity tumbled after he suggested that police who arrested a suspect carrying a knife at the scene were heavy-handed in subduing him. He is also facing questions over whether he should have paid council tax on a house boat he owned.

The Daily Mail has established that Zack Polanski was registered on the electoral roll at a building in a marina in east London where he kept a narrowboat, a spokesman said he used the Olympian 'occasionally' and paid council tax as part of his rent on a flat in East London. But his partner referred to the boat as their 'amazing home ... for three years' when they put it up for sale for £100,000 online.

The advert has since been taken down. And if it was only used occasionally, as the Greens claimed, they may have been committing a criminal offence in registering to vote somewhere they weren't a resident





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Zack Polanski Green Party Honesty Employer Red Cross Police Houseboat

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two-party politics ‘dead and buried’ in UK after local election bloodbathReform U.K. and the Green Party are declaring a fundamental shift in British politics with two-party elections 'dead and buried.'

Read more »

Australia's far-right party claims landmark lower house victoryThe Liberal Party vows to learn hard lessons after losing a long-held seat to a populist candidate.

Read more »

Ten Labour MPs Consider Defecting to Greens, Undermining Starmer's Leadership?A senior Green source reveals that nine or ten Labour MPs are 'very chatty' and 'in play' to join Zack Polanski's party, which could plunge Labour's leadership and support further into chaos, especially with the disappointing performance in local elections.

Read more »

Sir Keir Starmer's Major Downing Street Speech to Address 'Big Challenges' and Save PremiershipSir Keir Starmer will today promise sweeping changes to address the 'big challenges' facing the UK as he fights to save his premiership following Labour's catastrophic election results in England, Scotland, and Wales. The Prime Minister has vowed to set out a plan which demonstrates 'hope, urgency, and exactly whose side we are on' as he bids to carry on inside Downing Street with a speech this morning. Labour MPs will be encouraged to endorse a leadership challenge if he fails to convince them he can pull the party out of a slump which has seen votes and seats flow to Nigel Farage's Reform UK and Zack Polanski's Green Party.

Read more »