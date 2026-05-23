Zack Polanski facing official investigation over London council tax

Green Party leader Zack Polanski is facing a formal investigation after failing to pay council tax while living on a narrowboat for three years in east London, according to The Times. The Greater London Authority's watchdog confirmed they have received complaints from the Conservative and Labour parties regarding his council tax arrangements and will assess whether to launch an investigation.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski is facing a formal investigation after failing to pay council tax while living on a narrowboat for three years in east London.

Earlier this month, he was referred to the Greater London Authority's (GLA) monitoring office by the Conservative and Labour parties regarding his council tax arrangements. Now, the GLA's watchdog has confirmed they have received the complaints and will assess whether or not to launch a formal investigation into if he breached standards by failing to pay the set rates.

Mr. Polanski, 43, was registered on the electoral roll at a building in a marina where he kept the narrowboat - called The Olympian - and had post delivered there and had laundry collected. The boat was recently advertised for sale for £100,000, but the notice was mysteriously pulled after the left-wing leader's council tax arrangements were called into question.

Despite the ad referring to the narrowboat as his 'amazing home' over the past three years, Mr. Polanski initially maintained he had not lived there permanently. City Hall authorities received a letter from Labour chair, Anna Turley, earlier this month, questioning if he had broken the law by failing to declare his council tax arrears. Tory chairman Kevin Hollinrake also weighed in, adding that Mr. Polanski was guilty of staggering hypocrisy. He is expected to pay any outstanding amount of council tax





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Zack Polanski Council Tax Narrowboat East London GLA Standards Investigation

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