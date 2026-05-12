Zack Polanski Faces Council Tax Scandal as Labour and Tories Demand Investigation

Green Party leader Zack Polanski is under fire for unpaid council tax while living on a houseboat, prompting calls for an investigation by Labour and the Conservatives. The London Assembly member has apologized for what he calls an 'unintentional mistake' but remains embroiled in a growing political crisis.

Scotland Yard has been urged by the Tories to open an investigation into Green Party leader Zack Polanski following revelations that he failed to pay council tax while residing on a houseboat in east London.

The controversy erupted after Polanski publicly apologized on Monday for what he described as an 'unintentional mistake,' admitting that he had not been paying council tax during his time living on the narrowboat. He reassured the public that he had taken immediate action to rectify the situation by paying any outstanding amounts owed.

The issue has drawn sharp criticism from both the Conservative and Labour parties, who have jointly referred Polanski to City Hall’s ethics watchdog to scrutinize his tax arrangements. Labour chair Anna Turley escalated the matter by formally reporting the Green leader to City Hall authorities, raising questions about potential legal breaches under the Local Government Finance Act 1992.

She argued that as an elected member of the London Assembly, Polanski may have violated regulations by failing to declare his tax arrears. Conservative leader at City Hall, Neil Garratt, condemned Polanski, stating that a politician who has repeatedly criticized others for tax evasion should be held to the same standards. He demanded a police investigation if it is found that Polanski broke the law, emphasizing that no public official is above legal accountability.

The situation has further intensified as reports confirm that Polanski was registered on the electoral roll at a marina address linked to his houseboat. Despite living on the vessel, where he received mail and laundry services, the boat was not registered for council tax purposes. Companions, including his boyfriend, have described the houseboat as their 'amazing home' over the past three years, contradicting Polanski’s previous claims about his residence.

Waltham Forest Council, controlled by the Green Party, acknowledged that they are assessing the case and consulting legal experts. They are collaborating with Polanski’s team to determine whether any council tax is due.

Meanwhile, Polanski has since relocated to a £2 million property in Hackney, associated with a senior Green Party figure, Alastair Binnie-Lubbock, sparking further speculation. Stella Creasy, Labour MP for Walthamstow, criticized the Green leader for owing council tax to her constituents and urged him to address the GLA’s council tax precept arrears. Metaphorically, the storm around Polanski continues to grow as questions swirl about his financial transparency and accountability.

Previously, Polanski had vocally condemned Nigel Farage and defended Angela Rayner on tax-related controversies, further fueling accusations of hypocrisy. Conservative chairman Kevin Hollinrake lashed out at Polanski’s 'staggering hypocrisy,' arguing that a politician advocating for higher taxes has no excuse for failing to fulfill his own tax obligations. A Green Party spokesperson attempted to downplay the scandal, citing 'unique practical circumstances' related to houseboat living and reaffirming Polanski’s commitment to paying any dues.

Waltham Forest Council echoed this stance, stating that they are cooperatively validating the facts before reaching a final decision. The ongoing investigation casts a shadow over Polanski’s leadership and the broader Green Party ethos, becoming a litmus test for political accountability in London





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Zack Polanski Green Party Council Tax London Assembly Political Scandal

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