Green Party leader Zack Polansi supports a report endorsing UK nuclear weapons and NATO membership, creating confusion after previous anti-nuclear pledges ahead of the 2024 election.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has ignited a significant policy debate within the party by endorsing a new report that supports the United Kingdom's continued membership in NATO and the retention of its nuclear deterrent. This endorsement marks a stark departure from the party's established platform, which explicitly called for the cancellation of the Trident nuclear weapons programme prior to the 2024 general election.

Policy Shift From Anti-Nuclear Pledges

Leading up to the 2024 general election, the Greens advocated for Britain to remove all foreign nuclear weapons from UK soil and to begin dismantling its own nuclear arsenal. The party's manifesto supported continued NATO membership but emphasized that the alliance should prioritize global peacebuilding efforts. They argued that signing the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons should trigger immediate steps to dismantle the deterrent. However, Mr. Polanski has since shifted his stance, citing concerns over US President Donald Trump's domination of the group as a reason to consider leaving NATO. His current support for remaining in the alliance and keeping nuclear weapons creates a complex narrative for voters and party members alike.

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Verdant Report Details Strategic Changes

The controversy centers on a 42-page document produced by the Verdant think tank, which maintains close links to the Green Party. The report urges the UK to maintain its NATO ties and to cooperate more closely with France and other non-US allies regarding the maintenance of its nuclear weapons. It calls for a move beyond simplistic arguments between pro-nuclear and anti-nuclear campaigners. Mr. Polanski welcomed the paper's comprehensive security framework, describing national security as a progressive issue essential for ensuring food security, warm homes, and safe communities. He argued that this approach brings people from across the UK together in keeping the country safe against evolving threats.

Author Highlights Security Threats

Sacha Deshmukh, the author of the Verdant report, emphasized that the breadth, frequency, and scale of national security threats to the UK are significant. The document asserts that the current UK National Security Strategy falls well short of what is needed to address these challenges. Deshmukh called for an honest and evidence-based conversation with the public, arguing that the UK must prioritize tackling the most urgent and significant threats. The report suggests that as a middle-power country, the UK must work in much closer alliance with nations that share common interests to effectively defend itself and manage global instability.

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Internal Debate and Voter Trust Issues

While Green sources claim that official defence policies remain unchanged since the 2024 election period, they acknowledge that Mr. Polanski's endorsement of the report is part of an internal debate. The goal appears to be reassuring a broader group of voters on national security issues, where the party has historically struggled. A YouGov poll conducted last year revealed that only 17 percent of British voters trusted the Greens on defence matters. This figure was the lowest among 18 different policy areas surveyed, highlighting the political risk the party faces in adjusting its stance on such critical national security topics.

Impact on Future Political Strategy

This shift in rhetoric and policy support signals a potential strategic pivot for the Green Party as it seeks to expand its electoral appeal beyond its traditional base. By aligning more closely with traditional defence establishment positions through the Verdant report, the party is attempting to address the trust deficit identified in recent polling. However, the contradiction between previous anti-nuclear manifestos and current pro-deterrent stances risks confusing existing supporters who valued the party's clear ethical stance on disarmament. The coming months will likely see continued scrutiny of how the Greens reconcile these conflicting positions in their public communications and future policy documents.