Zack Polanski admits not voting in local elections despite telling candidate: 'You've got my vote'.

Zack Polanski, the Green Party leader, has admitted he didn't vote in last week's local elections, despite claims he had voted by post. He faced questions about whether he had voted because it is highly unusual for a party leader not to be pictured voting on election day - usually in a place where they are expected to do well.

Zack Polanski admits he didn't vote in last week's local elections despite claims he had voted by post. He was campaigning in Wales on polling day but his spokesman indicated he'd cast a postal vote in Hackney the day before.

He even told the London borough's mayoral candidate in an online post: 'You have my vote.

' But following questions about the surprising move, he admitted that he had not had time to register to vote after moving home. It comes after he admitted he had not paid council tax during the three years he lived on a houseboat. He is believed to have moved to rented accommodation earlier this year but appears not to have registered to vote at his new address.

Mr Polanski faced questions about whether he had voted because it is highly unusual for a party leader not to be pictured voting on election day - usually in a place where they are expected to do well. He publicly pledged his support to Zoe Garbett, the Green candidate who went on to become Hackney mayor, telling her 'you have my vote' in a campaign video released on May 3





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