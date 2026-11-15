Zachary Quinto's Spock Returns in Magic: The Gathering Star Trek Crossover

Zachary Quinto's Kelvin timeline Spock appears on a new Magic: The Gathering card in the Stardates collection, celebrating Star Trek's 60th anniversary.

Zachary Quinto's version of Spock is back in Star Trek, although not in the big-screen reunion many fans had hoped for. The Kelvin timeline incarnation of the character appears in the new Magic: The Gathering x Star Trek crossover, which is officially available now, November 13, as part of the franchise's 60th anniversary celebrations.

The crossover is built around the Stardates collection, a set of Magic: The Gathering cards reimagined with Star Trek artwork and alternate names. Quinto's return comes a full decade after his last big-screen appearance in Star Trek Beyond in 2016, when he played the younger, more conflicted science officer in J.J. Abrams' rebooted timeline.

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Zachary Quinto's Spock Card Details

Quinto's Spock appears on a card titled 'Spock, Completely Logical', which is a special version of the existing Bruvac the Grandiloquent card. The artwork of Quinto's Spock was created by Oliver Barrett, and the card carries flavor text taken directly from the 2009 Star Trek reboot, in which Spock tells Kirk that he will not allow him to lecture him about the merits of emotion.

Fans may recognize that line from one of the film's most intense scenes. Kirk deliberately provokes Spock following the destruction of Vulcan and the death of his mother, and eventually gets him to lose his composure. Spock is forced to acknowledge that he is emotionally compromised and gives up command of the Enterprise, making the card a clear callback to Quinto's original performance.

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In game terms, 'Spock, Completely Logical' is a mythic rare blue creature. It doubles the number of cards an opponent must mill, which means that whenever a milling effect occurs, the opponent discards twice as many cards from the top of their library. The card is part of a set that includes other Star Trek interpretations, such as 'General Picard, Earth Warlord', 'Khan, Engineered Evil', 'Worf, Regent of Terok Nor', and another Spock card titled 'Spock, Mirror Malefactor', which features the character's sinister Mirror Universe counterpart.

Magic Community Reactions to the Crossover

The Magic: The Gathering x Star Trek crossover has not received an especially warm welcome from much of the Magic community. Players have criticized the artwork and questioned how well Star Trek fits into the game itself. Early reports also suggest disappointing pre-release attendance and relatively weak demand for the products.

Some players have praised the gameplay, however, and the set offers plenty to excite longtime Star Trek fans. For viewers who have been hoping to see Quinto's Spock return since Star Trek Beyond, the card may not be the comeback they envisioned, but it still serves as a welcome tribute to one of the most memorable interpretations of the character.

Stardates Collection Availability and Release Details

The Stardates cards can be found in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters. Traditional foil versions are exclusive to Collector Boosters, so buyers who want foil copies of the Spock cards will need to purchase those packs specifically.

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The wider crossover also includes several Commander decks, collectible cards, Scene Boxes, and other products celebrating the franchise's 60th anniversary. Because the release is already available, collectors and players can begin building their Star Trek themed decks and searching for the Quinto-inspired card right away.