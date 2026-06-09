Zach Woods Slams Chuck Schumer with Hilarious Rant

Actor Zach Woods has delivered a scathing critique of Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Democrat Senate, in a recent Instagram video. Woods used a variety of humorous comparisons to express his distaste for Schumer's leadership and actions.

Zach Woods , a well-known actor, has expressed his dissatisfaction with Chuck Schumer , the leader of the Democrat Senate . In a recent Instagram video, Woods delivered a scathing critique of Schumer, using a variety of humorous and creative comparisons to describe his distaste for the politician.

Woods began by stating that it is essential to hold onto universal truths during divisive times, and one such truth is that Chuck Schumer is 'literally ass.

' He went on to compare Schumer's presence to a lingering dairy smell, one that refuses to go away despite his best efforts to eliminate it. The actor also likened Schumer to Chuck E. Cheese, a reference to the popular children's restaurant, and claimed that the politician presides over a hall of robots with empty, dead eyes who repeat the same pointless routines ad nauseum.

Woods also made a series of other humorous comparisons, including one where he described Schumer as a defective animal manufactured in Satan's personal Build-A-Bear workshop. He even went so far as to say that Schumer's actions are a reason to haul him in front of The Hague for crimes against humanity.

However, Woods clarified that his intention was not to be a bully, but rather to express his desire for Schumer to stop causing harm to others. This sentiment is part of a growing distrust of Schumer among Democrats and the far-left base of the party, who are fed up with Schumer's support of Israel.

The video has sparked a lively discussion on social media, with many users sharing their own thoughts on Schumer's leadership and the growing divide within the party





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