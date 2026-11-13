Zach Udell, From Polishing With Windex to Overseeing Watches

Zach Udell, cousin of siblings Scott and Randi Udell, characterizes London Jewelers as more emotional than transactional retail experience.

Zach Udell, the cousin of Randy and Scott Udell and a member of the fourth generation leading London Jewelers, has a pretty good sense there will be a fifth generation entering the family business.

“Nothing’s a given, but they have a very strong tie and draw to the family and our history,” he said. “Nobody’s going to be forced into it, but they already feel very much ingrained within it. They’re a part of all of our milestones, any big anniversary, any big holiday that we do, any big promotion within the store. Everybody, even my father who’s not in the business and my siblings who are not in the business, they still come.

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We had our watch fair two weekends ago. My fiancé was there both days. I mean, everybody was popping in. ”“For summers, I didn’t go to sleepaway camp, and I wasn’t really sure what I wanted to do at that point.

And my mom, who also worked for the company for, gosh, almost 40 years until she had passed in 2018 after a 21-year battle with cancer, decided that summer: I’m going to bring you to the original London Jewelers store in Glen Cove. ”“During the holidays, I did wrapping, steam cleaning, polishing the showcases with Windex.

“My dad did not want to take part in the business. So he became a doctor, which he felt was his calling. But for me, I always had a strong connection to our family history and my grandparents, and we would always talk about my great-grandfather and my great-grandmother. ”Twenty-five years after working with Windex, he oversees London Jewelers’ watch division.

He developed his extensive knowledge of the category under the tutelage of his grandfather, who taught him everything he knows about the business.

“It was just something that I could dive into without having to have much prior knowledge,” Udell recalled. “I worked side-by-side with my grandparents, a lot with my grandfather who was also very much into watches. And he gave me my itch, and my calling, and direction where I would go within the business. I needed to find something that I could sink my teeth into.

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I needed to find a calling and something to dive into. That’s how my brain is wired. But I originally started just in shipping and receiving that summer. ” London Jewelers was founded by Charles London, a self-taught clockmaker who immigrated from Europe to Glen Cove, Long Island, and went door-to-door repairing clocks.

He eventually opened a store on School Street in Glen Cove, selling and repairing clocks and watches, and years later selling jewelry. In the 1940s, Mayer Udell married Fran London, the daughter of Charles London, and subsequently joined London Jewelers. Mayer and Fran’s son is Mark Udell, the firm’s chief executive officer and the father of Randi and Scott Udell, who also are in the business, and Zach’s uncle.

A second London Jewelers subsequently opened at Wheatley Plaza, in Greenvale, Long Island, with a store design segmented into small brand boutiques, considered innovative for the times. The format strengthened relations with brands and set the precedent for launching branded boutiques with David Yurman, Van Cleef & Arpels, and others under London Jewelers’ ownership. The spirit of innovation continued with the launch of Two by London Bridal Salon, at the Americana Manhasset center. London Jewelers owns and operates 18 stores.

There are five London Jewelers shops, at the Americana Manhasset, East Hampton, Southampton, the Mall at Short Hills, N.J. , and in Glen Cove. There is also the bridal salon, a watch salon, and shops for Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, David Yurman, Patek Philippe, and Bulgari at the Americana, and a Rolex boutique in East Hampton. The Mall at Short Hills also houses shops for Panerai, Vacheron Constantin, Rolex and Patek Philippe.

“There are some generational families that continue to come back to the Glen Cove store,” Zach observed. “They like that quiet neighborhood feel. And we have many families, especially during the holiday season, that come every year on Christmas Eve. My uncle always brings them a certain cookie they like.

Many have actually brought in original gift boxes that go back to as far as my great-grandfather.

“This is such a dynamic business. There is never a dull moment. And we get to be a part of very special moments in people’s lives — as simple as someone’s first watch, or their first big purchase, which could be an engagement ring, or for a christening, bar mitzvah, or a wedding,” he said.

“It’s not a business. It’s really a happiness. You get to be a part of marking special moments in people’s lives or making them happy in hard times. There’s very few businesses or industries where this still plays a part.

” London Jewelers, he added, “isn’t transactional. It’s not just luxury. It’s special keepsakes. It’s actually emotional.

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We get to have a true connection to clients. ” In family-run businesses, it’s typically the third generation that strays.

“We’re on the fourth and only getting bigger,” said Udell. London Jewelers’ longevity can at least in part be due to its high level of service.

“If there’s ever an issue of any kind where somebody’s not happy, maybe an issue with the repair, or with a new piece that was sold, no matter what, the client does know that somebody with the family name is going to ensure that issue is going to be resolved and will never happen again. ” Udell said he was drawn to watches early on, and became well versed in the field.

“It was a natural for me given my two cousins were working in different segments of our business. Scott is the gemologist and much stronger in that category, as well as developing some other clientele. Randi is much stronger in style, advertising and marketing. When it comes to certain categories, we work with each other.

We help each other out and complement each other. ” Each month, there’s a family executive meeting.

“Without fail, everybody must be there. ” The meetings are held at the three-year-old corporate office in Glen Head, Long Island, where the back-of-the-house operations are based.

“There’s huge interest in watches still, and a lot came out of COVID, when many people that were home did a lot of research into watches. They did a lot of thinking.

They had a lot of time on their hands, and it did create a new category of clientele that prior to that was maybe not interested or to the degree they are today in the watch category, including some Millennials or even members of a younger generation that were introduced to the Apple Watch as their first watch. But it got them used to wearing some kind of watch and telling time on their wrist.

“Now that it’s been awhile since COVID, this new generation has had some success and has some disposable income, and they’re used to having a timepiece of some kind on their wrist,” said Udell. “They’re ready to treat themselves to their first true luxury watch, whether it be a mechanical watch or a quartz watch. But it’s something that they are wanting to enjoy.

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