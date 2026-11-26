Former Iowa gubernatorial candidate Zach Lahn credits Stephen Miller and Trump administration officials for successfully managing a dangerous explosives threat in Iowa, highlighting their rapid intervention and resource coordination.

Former Iowa gubernatorial candidate Zach Lahn has publicly identified White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller as a pivotal figure in resolving a critical public safety emergency at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. Lahn credited Miller for his direct, high-level intervention in halting and subsequently managing the detonation of hazardous materials that posed a severe risk to the surrounding community.

Miller And Vance Prevent Iowan Explosions

Lahn described Stephen Miller as the unsung hero of the operation, emphasizing that Miller reacted swiftly once the issue reached the highest levels of the federal government. According to Lahn, Miller was actively contacting involved parties in the middle of the night, urging them to get back to work to ensure the situation would not become detrimental to the people of Iowa.

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The former candidate noted that such urgent and decisive responses from government officials are uncommon. He specifically highlighted the combined impact of the actions taken by Stephen Miller, Senator Bobby Kennedy, and Senator JD Vance in managing the crisis, stating that their collective response has helped turn a potentially disastrous event into a likely historical success.

Troops Halt Lead Azide Detonation

The crisis centered on the United States Army's plan to detonate approximately five tons of material containing lead azide at the ammunition plant located in Middletown, Iowa. The Army was forced to suspend this planned detonation pending authorization from a federal appeals court and explicit approval from Rob Sand, the Democrat Governor-elect of Iowa.

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The suspension was necessitated because sixty-eight drums of lead azide, stored at the facility, were at risk of exploding spontaneously. This urgent safety threat required immediate federal attention and coordination between military, legal, and state political entities to prevent a catastrophic event in the state.

Officials Praise Technical Precision

In a statement posted on Truth Social on Wednesday, Stephen Miller expressed profound gratitude to the American public for their patience and praised the spectacular job executed by the team assembled by President Trump. Miller listed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll, and other key administrators for their contributions to the successful outcome.

Miller asserted that the precision of engineering, chemistry, construction, weather analysis, health science, and sophisticated explosives technology employed during the mitigation efforts would be studied for generations. He noted that early reports indicated the Army's mitigation efforts had far exceeded initial expectations, validating the high-level coordination.

Initial Data Shows Total Mitigation Success

Zach Lahn emphasized the uncertainty that characterized the early stages of the emergency, noting that just ninety minutes prior to the resolution, there was no clarity on the outcome. He stated that preliminary data now confirms the Army's response, driven by the expanded resources and coordination facilitated by Stephen Miller and his colleagues, was a hundred percent success.

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Lahn reiterated that while bureaucracy often keeps such issues at local levels, the rapid elevation of this crisis to the highest federal offices allowed for a remarkable and sincere response. The successful management of the lead azide hazard stands as a testament to the efficacy of the Trump administration's direct intervention in state-level public safety issues.