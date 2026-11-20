Zach King reaches number one on the Country Airplay chart with 'Get to Drinkin'', becoming the fifth artist to score a debut No. 1 in 2026, while Pendley's 'Family Man' debuts strongly on the charts. The article details King's background as a former behavioral therapist and Pendley's rise through social media and label support, highlighting key trends in the current country music landscape.

Zach King has achieved a significant milestone in his burgeoning country music career by claiming the number one spot on the Country Airplay chart with his debut single, "Get to Drinkin'".

This ascent marks his first entry onto the prestigious Billboard list, where the track has risen by a single position to take the lead on the chart dated November 28. According to data provided by Luminate, the song garnered an impressive 31.8 million audience impressions during the tracking week of November 13 through November 19. This figure represents a nine percent increase in engagement, demonstrating the song's growing resonance with country music fans across the nation.

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Zach King Transition to Country Music

King's rapid climb to the summit of the charts highlights his unique journey from a completely different profession into the spotlight of mainstream country music. He previously worked as a behavioral therapist before relocating to Nashville in 2021 to pursue his dream of becoming a professional songwriter and performer. His breakthrough came after catching the attention of global superstar Morgan Wallen through a viral TikTok video, a modern-day discovery method that has become increasingly prevalent in the music industry.

King's success story is often cited as a testament to the necessity of being ready and focused when opportunities arise, a theme he has discussed openly in recent interviews regarding his pivot to opening stadium shows for major acts.

"Get to Drinkin'" is the lead single from his extensive 20-track debut album, which was released earlier in the year in August. The song took 39 weeks to reach the top spot, a pace that is seven weeks faster than the decade's average time for a song to summit the chart, indicating a particularly strong and sustained interest in his music.

With this achievement, King joins an exclusive group of artists who have earned their first number one single in 2026. He becomes the fifth artist to do so this year, following John Morgan, Stella Lefty, Josh Ross, and Tucker Wetmore.

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This tally of five debut number ones is already higher than the three acts that achieved the feat in both 2025 and 2023, although it remains significantly lower than the record-breaking ten debut number ones seen in 2024, a standout year that included major artists such as Post Malone, Shaboozey, and Ella Langley. The collaborative nature of the track, co-written by King and four other songwriters, underscores the collaborative spirit of the country music community as it continues to evolve.

In a parallel development within the country music landscape, another artist has also made waves on the Country Airplay chart with a different milestone. The track "Family Man" has entered the rankings at number fifty-nine, marking the first number one entry for its artist on this specific chart metric, though it debuted at a high position.

Leo33 Label First Country Airplay Title

This achievement is notable as it charts the first Country Airplay title for the artist's label, Leo33, following in the footsteps of fellow roster member Zach Top. The song, which has attracted 730,000 in audience impressions, is a heartfelt celebration of life with his wife and children. It is co-written by Pendley, Jacob Bryant, and John Davidson, showcasing the depth of songwriting talent involved in its creation.

The track is featured on his 13-track debut album, further establishing his presence in the genre. Pendley, the primary artist behind this successful entry, first gained significant public attention in 2021 with his song "Daddy's Son.

" The music video for that track, which was reportedly produced on an extremely modest budget of just fifty dollars, went on to amass more than ten million views on YouTube. This early viral success demonstrated his ability to connect with audiences through authentic storytelling and low-budget creativity. Beyond his solo work, Pendley has also made contributions to the broader country music canon, notably co-writing Luke Combs' 2025 Hot Country Songs entry titled "15 Minutes.

" This song was inspired by a poignant encounter with an inmate at a Louisiana prison, where Pendley's father had worked. This personal connection adds a layer of depth and realism to his songwriting portfolio. Pendley signed with the Leo33 label last year, and his rapid rise to chart prominence suggests that the label has identified strong potential in his artistic vision.

His ability to blend personal experience with universal themes of family and struggle has resonated with listeners and critics alike. The simultaneous success of King and Pendley highlights the vibrant and diverse nature of the current country music scene, where new voices are rapidly ascending to the top of the charts. Both artists bring unique backstories and musical styles that contribute to the rich tapestry of modern country music.

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Social Media Role in Artist Discovery

Their achievements also reflect the changing dynamics of how artists are discovered and promoted, with social media platforms playing a crucial role in bridging the gap between independent artists and mainstream success. The industry continues to adapt to these new pathways, allowing talent from various backgrounds to shine. As 2026 progresses, the music world will likely see more such stories of unexpected breakthroughs and sustained growth, driven by both traditional industry support and digital era innovation.

The interplay between organic fan engagement and strategic label support remains a key factor in determining which artists will achieve long-term success. King and Pendley's early victories suggest that authenticity and emotional connection are still paramount in capturing the hearts of country music audiences. The broader implications of these chart successes extend beyond individual artist achievements. They signal a shift in listener preferences towards fresh voices and relatable narratives in country music.

The rapid ascent of Zach King and the strong debut of Pendley's work indicate that audiences are eager for new perspectives that blend traditional country themes with contemporary production and storytelling techniques. King's background as a behavioral therapist brings a unique empathy to his songwriting, allowing him to connect with the emotional nuances of his audience in a way that feels genuine and unforced.

Similarly, Pendley's experiences with family, incarceration, and grassroots music production infuse his music with a raw honesty that resonates with fans who value authenticity. The competition in the country music genre is fiercer than ever, with established superstars sharing space with a new wave of up-and-coming talent. This diversity ensures that the genre remains dynamic and relevant, capable of attracting a wide range of listeners from different demographics.

The role of social media cannot be overstated in this transformation, as platforms like TikTok have become essential tools for artists to build their fanbase and promote their work without relying solely on traditional media channels. This democratization of music promotion has allowed talented individuals from non-traditional backgrounds, such as King's career in healthcare, to break into the industry. It also underscores the importance of adaptability and readiness, as highlighted by King's own reflections on his journey.

Aspiring Artists Modern Music Business

For aspiring artists, these stories offer both inspiration and a roadmap for navigating the complexities of the modern music business. The success of these newcomers also pressures established acts to innovate and maintain high standards, fostering a competitive environment that benefits consumers through better and more diverse music. As the industry continues to evolve, the line between traditional and digital success strategies will likely blur further, creating new opportunities and challenges for all stakeholders.

The chart performance of these artists serves as a barometer for the health and direction of the country music genre, suggesting a robust future filled with potential for new discoveries. The collaborative efforts behind these songs, involving multiple writers and producers, highlight the teamwork required to achieve such high levels of success. This collective approach to music creation ensures that each song is polished and crafted to meet the expectations of a discerning audience.

The ongoing support from labels like Leo33 also demonstrates the importance of institutional backing in sustaining an artist's career beyond the initial viral moment. In summary, the recent chart movements of Zach King and Pendley represent more than just individual victories; they reflect broader trends in music consumption, artist development, and audience engagement. These trends are shaping the future of country music, ensuring it remains a vibrant and evolving art form capable of capturing the spirit of contemporary times.