Zach Hickerson describes the fatal overdose that killed Hayden Panettiere on August 16, detailing CPR efforts and the toxic drug effects in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office has officially ruled the death of actress Hayden Panettiere as accidental, citing the toxic effects of multiple substances found in her system. The formal declaration came in September, confirming that the thirty-six-year-old actress died from a combination of powerful drugs rather than a single agent. Authorities identified fentanyl as a primary contributor to her passing, alongside several prescription medications commonly used for pain, anxiety, and mental health conditions.

The coroner's autopsy report revealed the presence of 4-ANPP, a chemical building block for illegal fentanyl, and Alprazolam, widely known by the brand name Xanax. Alprazolam is typically prescribed to treat anxiety and panic disorders, while the report also noted the presence of Methocarbamol, a muscle relaxant, and Quetiapine, an antipsychotic medication often used for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. These findings provide a clinical picture of the substances present at the time of her death.

Also read Zach Hickerson Reveals Panic and Despair During Hayden Panettiere's Final Moments

Zach Hickerson, the brother of Brian Hickerson, provided a harrowing first-hand account of the moments leading up to the tragedy. Zach arrived at the Greenville, South Carolina, Airbnb on August 16 after Panettiere had texted him days earlier asking him not to travel to Atlanta. He described seeing his brother Brian lying on a pull-out couch next to the actress, initially assuming she was simply resting or asleep. Her hair was long and covered her face, leading Zach to believe she might just be napping.

The situation took a dire turn when Panettiere failed to react to Zach's presence or wake up as he had expected. Zach moved to get a clearer view and noticed her face was pale and her lips were purple. He immediately recognized that something was critically wrong and alerted his brother, shouting that she looked purple. Brian Hickerson appeared to be in a state of distraught disbelief, attempting to wake her by pulling her onto his chest.

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Zach recalled performing CPR on the actress while begging God to save her life. He called 911 to report the emergency, while Brian Hickerson administered Narcan, a medication designed to reverse opioid overdoses. The brothers continued these desperate life-saving efforts until emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene to take over the resuscitation procedure. The atmosphere was one of intense anxiety as they waited for a response.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate Hayden Panettiere for approximately twenty minutes before informing the brothers they had eight more minutes to try. Zach watched anxiously as the medical team worked, initially believing they would succeed. He described the final moments as he knelt at her feet, crying and saying goodbye before she was pronounced dead. The brothers were then instructed to leave the apartment after witnessing the unsuccessful efforts to revive her.

Authorities believe that the day prior to her passing, Panettiere had taken multiple drugs she bought in Los Angeles before flying to South Carolina. Insiders told TMZ that she had a long-time drug dealer in Los Angeles from whom she obtained narcotics illegally, with oxycodone being among them. It is believed she fatally consumed a single oxycodone pill laced with fentanyl, though the coroner's report listed the broader toxicological profile.

The autopsy was completed by a Board Certified Forensic Pathologist, who found no signs of trauma that would have contributed to the death. The case is now administratively closed by the Greenville County Coroner's Office. Fentanyl is an opioid that is fifty times stronger than heroin, and just a few grains of the substance can cause a fatal overdose, highlighting the extreme danger of mixed drug consumption.

Following the pronouncement of death, reports emerged regarding the financial status of Panettiere's estate. Her estate has been valued at a seven-figure sum, but she died without a will. This lack of a legal testament has complicated the management of her assets and legacy. The absence of a will means that state intestacy laws will likely dictate the distribution of her property, creating potential legal hurdles for her surviving family members.

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Panettiere is survived by her eleven-year-old daughter, Kaya, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko. The actress gave full custody of Kaya to Klitschko following a life-threatening birth. Her father, Skip Panettiere, issued a statement expressing profound sadness and describing her as an incredible light and force of nature who brought immeasurable love to all who knew her.

Brian Hickerson, Panettiere's on-again, off-again boyfriend, had a history of legal trouble in connection with their relationship. In April 2021, he entered pleas of no contest to felony counts of domestic abuse. He received a forty-five-day jail sentence and four years of probation, which included mandatory classes on domestic violence. Panettiere had been issued a five-year protective order, which had expired earlier in the year before her death.

Hayden Panettiere began her career as a child actor, appearing in soap operas and gaining wider recognition for her role in the 2000 sports drama Remember the Titans alongside Denzel Washington. She later found fame playing cheerleader Claire Bennet in the superhero drama Heroes. Her role as country singer Juliette Barnes on the ABC show Nashville earned her two Golden Globe nominations and produced eleven entries on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs charts.

Her film credits include Bring It On: All or Nothing, Raising Helen, and appearances in the Scream franchise as Kirby Reed. Despite her professional success and the adoration of millions of fans, her personal life faced significant challenges. The accidental overdose has left her family, friends, and fans mourning the loss of a talented entertainer whose life was cut short by a tragic and preventable accident.

The details released by the coroner serve as a stark reminder of the lethal risks associated with polydrug use, particularly involving synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Zach Hickerson's account of the frantic and futile attempts to save her life underscores the suddenness and finality of such overdoses. The legal and financial complexities surrounding her estate will likely continue to unfold as her family navigates the aftermath of her untimely passing.