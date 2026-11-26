Zach Hickerson details the moments before Hayden Panettiere's death in Greenville, SC, describing her physical symptoms and his emergency response to the accidental overdose.

Zach Hickerson has provided a harrowing account of the final moments leading up to the death of actress Hayden Panettiere, who passed away on August 16 at the age of 36. The Nashville native died from an accidental drug overdose in Greenville, South Carolina, while staying at an Airbnb with her on-off boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and Zach. In a recent interview with TMZ, Zach Hickerson described the chilling sequence of events that unfolded when he arrived at the apartment, noting that he had originally planned to travel to Atlanta, Georgia, but stayed behind after Panettiere texted him days earlier asking him not to go.

Discovering the Distress Signal

Upon entering the residence, Zach Hickerson initially mistook Panettiere's stillness for a nap, assuming she would soon wake up as she normally did. He recalled sitting in a chair while Brian Hickerson lay next to the actress on a pull-out couch, expecting her to suddenly jump up and ask about their day. The situation shifted from normal to alarming when Panettiere failed to react or wake up, prompting Zach to question his brother about her condition. When Brian confirmed he did not know what was happening, the reality of the emergency began to set in for the group in the South Carolina home.

Also read Hayden Panettiere’s Net Worth Revealed: How Much Money Her Daughter Inherited After Her Death

Visual Evidence of Medical Crisis

The turning point in the night occurred when Brian Hickerson attempted to wake the star by pulling her onto his chest. Zach Hickerson stated that this movement gave him a clear view of Panettiere's face, revealing that her complexion had turned pale and her lips had taken on a purple hue. He immediately recognized that something was critically wrong, shouting to his brother that she was purple. The visual cues were unmistakable indicators of severe medical distress, signaling to Zach that his sister-in-law was in immediate danger and required urgent intervention.

Emergency Response and CPR Efforts

As the gravity of the situation became clear, the brothers sprang into action to save Hayden Panettiere's life. Zach Hickerson called 911 while Brian Hickerson administered Narcan, a medication designed to reverse opioid overdoses. The pair then performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the actress until emergency medical services arrived on the scene. Zach described his brother as being in a state of distraught disbelief, often looking over at him with shock as they frantically tried to bring Panettiere back to consciousness through manual resuscitation techniques.

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The Aftermath of Loss and Grief

Despite their best efforts and the arrival of paramedics who took over the resuscitation attempts, the outcome was fatal. Zach Hickerson recounted begging God and Panettiere herself to wake up, praying that medical personnel would be able to fix the situation. After approximately twenty minutes, he was told that paramedics would continue for another eight minutes, a period during which he pleaded with them not to stop. When Panettiere was officially pronounced dead, Zach was kneeling at her feet, crying and placing his hand on her leg to say his final goodbye before being asked to leave the apartment.

Coroner Findings and Toxicology Report

Greenville County officials later confirmed the cause of death, identifying the toxic effects of multiple substances in Panettiere's system. A spokesman for the Greenville County Coroner's Office told The Daily Mail in September that the overdose included fentanyl, a powerful opioid that is fifty times stronger than heroin. The coroner ruled the death accidental, noting that just a few grains of the drug can be fatal. The estate of the late actress, valued at a seven-figure sum, was left without a will, adding legal complexity to the personal tragedy that has now come to light.