Brother of boyfriend Zach Hickerson reveals heartbreaking sequence of events and CPR efforts following Hayden Panettiere's death in South Carolina on August 19.

Zach Hickerson, the brother of Hayden Panettiere's partner, has provided a harrowing and detailed account of the moment he discovered the 36-year-old actress unresponsive in her South Carolina home. Hickerson shared that he was not originally scheduled to be in Greenville on that fateful Sunday, as his plans had included playing golf in Atlanta. He had altered his travel itinerary specifically to join his brother Brian and Panettiere, a change that placed him at the scene when the tragedy occurred.

Upon entering the Airbnb residence, Hickerson initially reported that nothing seemed out of the ordinary regarding the atmosphere or setting. He described walking in to see Panettiere lying on the bed in a relaxed, Indian-style position with her longer hair covering part of her face. He recalled assuming she was simply resting and expecting her to suddenly wake up and engage with him about their plans for the day.

Also read Hayden Panettiere’s Net Worth Revealed: How Much Money Her Daughter Inherited After Her Death

The realization that something was critically wrong began when Hickerson noticed a distinct lack of response from the actress. He waited for her to move or speak, but she remained completely still and silent. This unexpected quietness from someone he expected to be active served as the first subtle indicator that her condition was not simply one of rest.

The situation escalated rapidly when Brian Hickerson touched Panettiere and called out her name without receiving any reaction. This lack of response prompted Zach to stand up and move closer to get a clearer view of her physical state. The moment of clarity arrived when Brian pulled her onto his chest, allowing Zach to see her face directly for the first time during the incident.

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Zach Hickerson described the shocking visual cues that confirmed the severity of the emergency. He noted that Panettiere's skin appeared pale and her lips had turned a distinct purple color. This immediate visual confirmation triggered a sense of urgency and panic, as he instantly knew that something incredibly wrong was happening to the young actress.

In response to the crisis, both Zach and Brian Hickerson immediately began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Panettiere. Zach recalled that he continued the chest compressions and rescue breaths for an indeterminate amount of time. He persisted with these life-saving efforts until emergency medical services, police officers, and fire officials arrived at the scene.

The arrival of first responders brought a complex mix of relief and deep emotional devastation to those present. Zach remembered feeling thankful that professional help had finally arrived to take over the situation. He and Brian stepped aside to allow the emergency personnel to assess the situation and continue any potential resuscitation attempts.

During the critical moments, Zach was kneeling near Panettiere's feet while the officials examined her body. The emergency workers eventually informed the family that they had to stop their efforts and could not revive her. This decision marked the official end of the resuscitation attempt, leaving the family to face the reality of the loss.

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The medical examiner officially ruled the death as an accident caused by the toxic effects of several substances. The specific drugs identified in the toxicology report included fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine. This official ruling provided a definitive explanation for the tragic event and addressed various public speculations.

Zach reflected on the emotional state of Brian Hickerson, noting that he appeared to be in a state of distraught disbelief throughout the ordeal. He admitted that he was so focused on praying for Panettiere's recovery that he did not fully process his brother-in-law's reaction at the time. Later, he observed that Brian seemed to be in shock and unable to process the tragedy.

One month after the death, Brian Hickerson offered brief public comments when approached by a photographer outside a gas station. The footage captured him answering questions about how he was holding up following the sudden loss. The family continues to grieve the loss of Hayden Panettiere, who is survived by her parents and her eleven-year-old daughter, Kaya.