Zach Galligan explains why Gremlins 3 moved from November 2027 to October 2028. The director switched to Jim Henson's Creature Shop for better practical effects.

Zach Galligan has provided the definitive answer regarding the one-year delay of Gremlins 3. The actor revealed that Warner Bros. moved the release from November 2027 to October 2028 to accommodate a crucial change in practical effects production. This decision stems directly from director Chris Columbus seeking higher quality creature work.

Director Switches Effects Studio For Sequel

Chris Columbus decided to switch practical effects companies midway through pre-production for the third installment. Galligan explained that the production originally started with one effects vendor before transitioning to Jim Henson's Creature Shop. This strategic pivot required restarting much of the creature development pipeline to ensure authenticity.

Also read Z Nation Creator Reveals Final Season Cast and 2026 Streaming Return Date

The transition to Jim Henson's Creature Shop meant reworking the entire design and build process for the gremlins. Galligan detailed that the team had to create new sketches, build prototypes, and conduct extensive testing. This shift necessitated teaching the cast and crew how to operate the new puppetry and cable systems.

Galligan Learned Of Delay Simultaneously With Fans

Zach Galligan confirmed he discovered the schedule change at the exact same time as the general public. He shared that Warner Bros. announced the new October 2028 date alongside a brief teaser featuring Gizmo emerging from a green backpack. The actor did not have prior knowledge of the extended timeline before the official announcement.

Advertisement

The production had originally planned to begin filming on August 10, 2026. Under that initial schedule, Galligan noted the movie would have finished shooting by the current time. The extended delay allows the team to prioritize meticulous quality over rapid production speed.

Warner Bros Prioritizes Practical Effects Quality

Warner Bros. and director Chris Columbus are doubling and tripling down on practical effects and puppets for the sequel. Galligan emphasized that Columbus wants to take their time to make the film as perfect as possible. The director is willing to accept a longer wait if it results in a superior final product.

Chris Columbus wrote the original 1984 film and continues to direct and produce the third installment. Steven Spielberg also returns as an executive producer for the project. The studio has maintained strict secrecy regarding other creative aspects of the movie.

No Casting Announced For Upcoming Sequel

Warner Bros. has not yet announced any casting details or plot information for Gremlins 3. Galligan's comments focus entirely on the production challenges and the decision to extend the timeline. Fans continue to await further updates on the cast and storylines for the long-awaited sequel.