Zach Galifianakis and Jenna Ortega lead a new dark comedy where gallery owner Polina Polinski turns accidental death into art at Art Basel Miami.

Zach Galifianakis has been cast as Dalton Hardberry in a new dark comedy film produced by Roadside Attractions that satirizes the pretentious modern art world. The studio recently unveiled character posters featuring the comedian as an art influencer, offering fans their first detailed look at his quirky ensemble and the film's central premise. Galifianakis appears in a fuzzy yellow plaid bucket hat, thick yellow-tinted glasses, and a scruffy gray beard while wearing baggy pink pants and olive-green slip-on shoes.

Art Influencer Dalton Hardberry Character Details

The character poster places Dalton Hardberry against a plain white background with a museum-style label beside him that reads "Dalton Hardberry: Art influencer, matcha enthusiast, finally getting some real exposure." The sign also features the name Polinski Mayer Gallery, the struggling art space at the story's center, which creates an ironic tone because Dalton accidentally dies during a gallery event. His desperate owners then attempt to present his body as a modern art installation to save their business from financial collapse.

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Plot Centers On Polina Polinski Gallery Crisis

The film takes place during Art Basel Miami and follows Polina Polinski, a gallery owner struggling with financial problems and a recent separation. She tries to save her business by turning an accidental death into the centerpiece of her debut exhibition, but her decision sets off a series of increasingly difficult problems. Catherine Zeta-Jones stars as Marianne Gorman, adding another major figure from the art world to the narrative, while Surya Singh is an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media reporting on the production.

Ensemble Cast Includes Jenna Ortega And Charli xcx

Jenna Ortega has joined the project alongside established film stars and a popular music artist for Cathy Yan's satire of the modern art industry. The cast features Charli xcx as Alex Moreau, Dalton's girlfriend, while Natalie Portman and Sterling K. Brown are also attached to the film. Brown plays Tom, Polina's ex-husband, and the ensemble brings together diverse talent to explore the absurdity of the contemporary art scene.

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Cathy Yan Directs From Screenplay By James Pedersen

James Pedersen co-wrote the screenplay with Cathy Yan, who previously directed Birds of Prey and Dead Pigs. The film serves as a sharp critique of the industry's obsession with exposure and celebrity, with Polinski Mayer Gallery serving as the battleground for these themes. The production marks a significant return to dark comedy for the director and highlights the intersection of high finance and artistic integrity.

Release Strategy Targets Art Basel Timing

Roadside Attractions is leveraging the timing of Art Basel Miami to position the film as a timely commentary on the event's lavish and often nonsensical nature. By aligning the release with the real-world festival, the studio aims to capture the attention of art enthusiasts and general audiences alike. The film promises to deliver a unique blend of humor and social critique through its ensemble performances and satirical plot.