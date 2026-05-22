Zach Cregger's Resident Evil: A Survival Horror Experience

Director Zach Cregger's take on Resident Evil is shaping up to be a survival horror experience, with a focus on capturing the dread and tension of the original games.

Zach Cregger 's take on Resident Evil is shaping up to be a survival horror experience, as evident from the latest posters and a new teaser.

The two posters, shared on the franchise's official X account, showcase a dark and unsettling atmosphere, with the first depicting a car on a forest road confronting an infected woman. The vehicle's headlights and taillights cleverly form a subtle Umbrella Corporation logo. The second poster features a behind-the-back view of lead character Bryan walking into a snow-blanketed Raccoon City, echoing scenes from the debut trailer.

Director Zach Cregger, known for his work on Weapons and Barbarian, emphasizes that his film is not an action movie, but rather a horror experience that captures the dread and tension of the original games. Cregger describes the feeling as walking down a dark passageway armed with only two shotgun shells, knowing there's a lot of bad waiting at the end.

He also reveals that he developed a story imagining what would happen if someone like him, who is terrible with guns, actually got dropped into the game's world. The film, co-written by Cregger and Shay Hatten, stars Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and Paul Walter Hauser, and is set to release in theaters on September 18, 2026. Filmed for IMAX, the movie promises to deliver a thrilling experience that honors the games' roots





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Resident Evil Zach Cregger Survival Horror IMAX September 18 2026

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