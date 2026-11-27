The Bengals returned to practice on Black Friday after celebrating Thanksgiving. No new injuries are popping up in the Friday update from Zac Taylor, but things

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins walks on the field following a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectreturned to practice on Black Friday after celebrating Thanksgiving. No new injuries are popping up in the Friday update from Zac Taylor, but things are still murky surrounding Dalton Risner and his knee injuries. He was a projected DNP in the Wednesday walkthrough and did not suit up on Friday.

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Things aren't trending in a great way for him to return from a one-game absence, and Taylor said he will be out for Sunday's game against the Saints.