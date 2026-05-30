Zac Gallen's Fastball Struggles Continue in Rough Outing Against Mariners

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen's recent performance highlights ongoing issues with his four-seam fastball, leading to a five-run, five-inning start against Seattle and raising questions about his 2026 resurgence.

Zac Gallen , the Arizona Diamondbacks ' right-handed pitcher, faced significant challenges in his recent start against the Seattle Mariners . After a string of gritty but productive outings, Gallen surrendered five runs over five innings, yielding eight hits, including three home runs .

Two of those homers came from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford, and a walk issued by Gallen also came around to score, contributing to a short and inefficient evening for the pitcher. This performance underscores ongoing concerns about the effectiveness of his four-seam fastball, a pitch that has been notably less dominant over the past two seasons. During this start, Gallen generated only three swings-and-misses on his fastball despite 17 swings, with one of the home runs coming off that offering.

The others were hit on his off-speed and breaking balls. Manager Torey Lovullo emphasized that success hinges not on velocity but on precise fastball location, sequencing, and selectivity, areas where Gallen has been working to improve. Despite some positive results earlier in the season, overall stats remain troubling: a career-low 6.63 strikeouts per nine innings and an ERA that reflects persistent struggles.

After a career-worst 4.83 ERA in 2025, hopes for a bounce-back in 2026 have been tempered by these recurring issues





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Zac Gallen Arizona Diamondbacks Seattle Mariners Fastball ERA Strikeouts Torey Lovullo Home Runs Pitching

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