Zac Efron to Star in HBO and A24's Angel Heart Series

Zac Efron is set to star in and executive produce a new adaptation of the 1980s cult classic Angel Heart, in collaboration with HBO and A24.

HBO and A24 are teaming up to develop an adaptation of the 1980s cult classic Angel Heart , with Zac Efron set to star and executive produce.

This new adaptation marks a significant departure from Efron's previous work, particularly in the High School Musical movies, where he was primarily known as a heartthrob. However, his recent turn in The Iron Claw (2023) has earned him some of the strongest reviews of his career and was one of A24's biggest box-office hits.

The upcoming Angel Heart drama series will be written by Zach Baylin, the creator of Black Rabbit, and will feature multiple episodes directed by Jonathan van Tulleken, who has previously worked on Shōgun. This development is part of a larger trend in the entertainment industry, where established actors are increasingly taking on more dramatic roles and exploring their range.

The Angel Heart series is expected to be a significant addition to this trend, and fans are eagerly awaiting more information about the project as it becomes available





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Zac Efron Angel Heart HBO A24 The Iron Claw

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mark Duplass Defends ‘Backrooms’ Director Kane Parsons Amid Speculation About 20-Year-Old Filmmaker’s RoleChiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve also star in the A24 horror feature hitting theaters Friday.

Read more »

Mark Duplass Defends Young Director Kane Parsons Against Backlash Over A24's BackroomsMark Duplass shuts down claims that 20-year-old Kane Parsons didn't actually direct the upcoming A24 horror film Backrooms, praising his control and vision on set.

Read more »

Zac Efron To Star In 'Angel Heart' Series From HBO And A24Zac Efron is attached to star and exec produce a 'Angel Heart' drama series for HBO based on the 1987 cult classic movie.

Read more »

Zac Efron to Star in ‘Angel Heart’ Drama Series From HBO, A24Zac Efron will star in and executive produce an 'Angel Heart' series from HBO, A24 and writer Zach Baylin.

Read more »