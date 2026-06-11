Zac Efron Developing Sustainable Home 'Futurecave' and Prioritizing Personal Well-being

Zac Efron, the actor known for his roles in High School Musical, has purchased a 128-hectare plot in New South Wales and is developing a sustainable home called 'Futurecave'. The house is made from environmentally responsible building materials and will have six bedrooms, two stories, and each bedroom pod will have its own rooftop garden. The design team is using sustainable materials and technology to create a building material that naturally breathes, is anti-mold, fire-resistant, and improves indoor air quality.

Zac Efron has purchased a 128-hectare plot in New South Wales and is developing a sustainable home called ' Futurecave '. The house is made from environmentally responsible building materials such as hemp blocks , recycled oyster shells , and agricultural waste .

The actor hopes that the 'Futurecave' will become 'the coolest house ever built' once completed. He has also expressed his desire to live close to the earth and in nature, which aligns with his environmental values. The house will have six bedrooms, two stories, and each bedroom pod will have its own rooftop garden. The design team is using sustainable materials and technology to create a building material that naturally breathes, is anti-mold, fire-resistant, and improves indoor air quality.

The actor has been open about his bond with his family and has opted to live with his brother during his career. He is currently thinking about building a home base and cultivating his life, acknowledging the need to prioritize his personal well-being





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Zac Efron Futurecave Sustainable Home Environmentally Responsible Building Materials Hemp Blocks Recycled Oyster Shells Agricultural Waste Sustainable Particle Boards Bedrooms Rooftop Gardens Personal Well-Being Family Bond Design Team Building Material

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former BYU golfer Zac Blair survives 'Golf's Longest Day' to clinch 3rd straight US Open berthThe former BYU golfer who grew up in Plain City fired a 36-hole total of 8-under-par 132 Monday to finish tied for first in the final qualifying round at Springfield Country Club in Springfield, Ohio.

Read more »

Dylan Efron on Balance, Body Building and Being VeganThe reality star spoke with WWD for the launch of Garden of Life's new Clear Whey Protein.

Read more »

Zac Efron secretly building dream home in massive remote Australia rainforest, developer revealsA famous Hollywood star has been revealed to be secretly living in Australia as he constructs his brand new home in an iconic hotspot.

Read more »

One of A24's Best Movies Is Leaving Netflix in Just 8 DaysSean Durkin's heart wrenching wrestling drama The Iron Claw, starring Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White, is a must-watch before it leaves Netflix.

Read more »