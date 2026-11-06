Zac Affleck Breaks Silence on Jen Divorce: Begged Her to Stay, Takes Blame for Split

Zac Affleck addresses his divorce from Jen Affleck filed in Utah on November 3, discussing their split and focus on their four children amidst public scrutiny.

Zac Affleck has publicly addressed the divorce proceedings initiated by his wife, Jen Affleck, revealing the emotional context behind their separation. The 30-year-old reality television star stated that he actively pleaded with Jen, who is 27, to reconsider ending their marriage after discovering the legal action. This statement marks the first time the former couple has commented on the situation since the petition was lodged.

Zac spoke candidly about his side of the story on Thursday, November 5, via a TikTok video. He claimed that he begged Jen to give their marriage another shot and alleged he discovered the filing through a TMZ reporter. The Utah divorce petition was officially filed by Jen on Tuesday, November 3, just days before the premiere of their reality series, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.

Also read Jen Affleck Files for Divorce From Zac in Utah Following Reality TV Struggles

Zac confirmed the timeline to People magazine, noting that the news came as a shock but the couple had been discussing the potential dissolution for a significant period. He emphasized that Jen approached him approximately one year ago to express her unhappiness and desire for a divorce. This admission aligns with his claims that she initiated the conversation after his appearance on Dancing with the Stars.

Zac described his efforts to save the marriage, stating he promised to work on things, fix issues, and become whoever she needed him to be. He acknowledged that despite these efforts, the couple ultimately could not make the relationship work. He cited the pressures of raising four children and the intense public scrutiny from reality television as significant factors that contributed to the loss of their initial spark.

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Jen Affleck filed the legal documents from Utah, where the pair initially started their life together. Zac expressed deep regret over failing his children, Nora, who is 5, Penny, who is 16 months, and Luca, who is 3. He also noted that Jen is currently pregnant with the couple's fourth child, a detail that adds complexity to the ongoing legal and emotional negotiations.

Zac praised Jen's character, describing her as having a unique light and a good heart that he admired since they first met. He insisted he remains her biggest fan and wants to support her in the next phase of her life. He urged the public not to take sides in their breakup, highlighting that he has made plenty of mistakes in the marriage and accepts full responsibility for his role in the separation.

The primary focus for both individuals now shifts to shielding their children from the fallout of the split. Zac hopes to provide a normal childhood for Nora, Penny, Luca, and the unborn child, despite the challenges posed by their public profiles. He aims to shut down negative narratives circulating online and protect the family from further harm caused by the reality TV format they signed up for.

As the legal process unfolds in Utah, the couple must navigate the logistical and emotional complexities of co-parenting four young children. Zac has indicated he will concentrate on his kids and determine his next steps personally. The situation remains delicate as the family adjusts to life apart while maintaining a united front regarding the well-being of their children.