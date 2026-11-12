Zac Affleck Admits Fault as Jen Files for Divorce Ahead of Mormon Wives Premiere

Zac Affleck addresses his divorce from Jen Affleck and upcoming Hulu season, taking responsibility for past actions while focusing on co-parenting their four children.

Zac Affleck has released a public statement addressing the ongoing separation from his wife, Jen Affleck, amid intense scrutiny surrounding their personal lives. The 30-year-old former actor issued this message on Wednesday, November 11, to address the difficult conversations unfolding online about his family and marriage.

He explicitly stated that he fully acknowledges his past words and actions were unacceptable and caused pain to those closest to him. This admission comes in the wake of Jen Affleck filing for divorce in Utah on November 3, a decision heavily influenced by their upcoming fourth child.

Also read Jen Affleck Opens Up About Divorce From Zac Affleck

The couple shares daughters Nora, age 5, and Penny, age 1, along with son Luca, age 3. They are currently expecting a fourth baby, which Jen cited as the primary reason for ending the marriage to ensure a healthy environment for their growing family.

Regarding the upcoming Hulu series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Zac confirmed he had not yet watched any episodes before the Thursday, November 12 premiere. He explained that the show was filmed during an especially difficult time for both him and Jen, prompting his delay in viewing.

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To avoid unintentionally causing stress to his pregnant ex-wife, he planned to watch the footage for the first time only after the entire season was completed. He noted that the show was filmed during an especially difficult time for Jen and himself, requiring him to wait for the full season to air.

Zac emphasized his commitment to being the best co-parent for their children despite the split. He reiterated that Jen remains the mother of his children and someone he has loved and shared a life with for years, regardless of how events are portrayed on screen.

While Zac focuses on private resolution, Jen has spoken about the therapeutic yet painful nature of reliving her life on camera. She noted that rewatching her relationship for millions of viewers feels like twenty years of therapy, magnifying every detail of their past interactions.

Despite the public nature of their split, Zac stated that they maintain daily private conversations and share a deep sense of respect. He claimed that he has acknowledged his mistakes directly to Jen and is intent on being the best coparent for their children moving forward.

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He acknowledged that their relationship dynamics have played out in front of an audience, but emphasized that they are constantly working to be on great terms. Zac affirmed that they share a deep sense of respect and appreciation for one another as they navigate this new chapter.

The statement concluded with Zac expressing his hope that his children will always know they are loved more than anything. He pledged to show up as the best version of himself for their family unit, prioritizing their well-being over public perception or past mistakes.