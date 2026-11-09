Zac Affleck DWTS Season 34 On-Set Conflict With Jan Ravnik

Sources allege Zac Affleck hindered professional dancer Jan Ravnik during Jen Affleck's Dancing With the Stars Season 34 run, citing controlling behavior.

Production insiders claim that Zac Affleck created a hostile environment on the set of Dancing With the Stars Season 34 while his estranged wife, Jen Affleck, was a contestant on the reality competition show. A source speaking to The Sun described the actor as a nightmare to work with, alleging that his interference prevented professional dancer Jan Ravnik from performing his duties effectively. The report highlights a significant conflict that occurred during the filming of the season in 2025.

Alleged Interference With Dance Choreography

Zac Affleck reportedly restricted Jen Affleck from performing specific dance moves and wearing certain costumes during her preparation for the show. A production insider stated that Jan Ravnik, who was making his debut as a professional dancer that season, faced a highly stressful experience due to this interference. The source emphasized that Zac was significantly more controlling than any other partner involved in the competition, creating an atmosphere where crew members felt they had to walk on eggshells to avoid upsetting him.

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Zac Affleck Public Comments On Disney Night

The tensions between the couple were previously documented during an episode of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, where Zac Affleck expressed his discomfort with Jen Affleck's participation in the show. He specifically criticized a segment filmed at Disneyland for the series annual Disney Night, stating that he felt undermined watching his wife dance with another man in front of Cinderella Castle. Despite claiming respect for Jan Ravnik, Zac Affleck argued that Jen Affleck prioritized the competition over her role as a wife and mother.

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Jen Affleck Current Career And Family Status

Jen Affleck is currently preparing to star as a full-time cast member in the upcoming Orange County installment of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Hulu. The actress and influencer continues to navigate her career alongside her personal life, which includes her marriage to Zac Affleck and the raising of their three young children. The couple is also expecting their fourth child, with Jen Affleck currently pregnant as of late 2025.

Separation Proceedings And Parenting Plans

Zac Affleck and Jen Affleck filed for separation in Utah on November 3, ending a seven-year marriage. The divorce proceedings have kept most financial and personal details sealed, but it is known that Jen Affleck included a proposed parenting plan in her legal filing. The couple shares three children, Nora, Lucas, and Penelope, and is expecting another child, marking a significant shift in their family structure following the public disputes during the Dancing With the Stars run.