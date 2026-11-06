Zac Affleck Apologizes for Postpartum Body Shaming Ahead of Divorce

Zac Affleck admits he said hurtful things about Jen Affleck's body after birth. The Mormon Wives star filed for divorce in November 2026 amid public controversy.

Zac Affleck publicly apologized for his past comments regarding Jen Affleck's appearance while she was recovering from childbirth. The former Mormon Wives cast member addressed a viral video from 2022 where he criticized her body shortly after giving birth. This admission comes as the couple navigates their ongoing divorce proceedings in Utah.

Acknowledging Hurtful Comments Made in 2022

Zac Affleck directly addressed a TikTok video that had resurfaced, in which he mocked Jen Affleck's physical state two weeks postpartum. In the clip, he told her she should not make TikToks looking that way because her breasts were sagging. He admitted that the video was recorded in 2022 and described his remarks as horrible and something he should never have said.

Also read ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Jen Affleck Files for Divorce from Zac Affleck

The actor expressed shock upon seeing the footage again during an emotional video posted on Thursday. He stated that he was absolutely shocked to realize he had made such hurtful comments. He acknowledged that he said many horrible things during that period of their relationship. However, he emphasized that he has tried his best to learn from those mistakes and grow as a person.

Fan Reaction to Zac Affleck Apology

Internet users quickly responded to Zac Affleck's video with strong opinions about his behavior. One follower questioned whether he could ever be forgiven for criticizing his wife's body so harshly. The commenter wrote that they would never forgive their husband if he made similar comments about their appearance after childbirth.

Advertisement

Zac Affleck responded to the criticism by speaking from the heart. He explained that he still loves Jen Affleck and believes she has a good heart. He recalled that when he first met Jen, she had a unique light about her that he had never seen before. He promised to continue supporting her and being her biggest fan despite the split.

Jen Affleck Files for Divorce in Utah

The public apology follows confirmation that Jen Affleck filed for divorce from Zac Affleck in November 2026. The filing took place in Utah, where the couple resides. Their marriage issues had been highlighted on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which premiered in 2024. The reality show season one focused heavily on the challenges Jen faced in her household.

Jen Affleck approached Zac about the divorce approximately one year before the official filing. She told him she was unhappy and wanted to end the marriage. Zac revealed that he begged her to stay and that they had been discussing the separation for a long time. He confirmed that he learned about the actual filing from a TMZ reporter rather than directly from Jen.

The Affleck Family Structure and Future

Jen Affleck and Zac Affleck have been married since 2019 and share three children together. Their daughters are Nora, who is five years old, and Penny, who is sixteen months old. They also have a son named Luca, who is three years old. The family dynamic has been under scrutiny since Jen joined the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Advertisement

Jen Affleck is a star on the Hulu series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Her personal life has remained in the public eye since the show began. The family is now navigating the legal and emotional aftermath of the divorce. The situation highlights the intense pressure of public life for reality television personalities and their families.