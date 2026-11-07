Zac Affleck Apologizes for Divorce and Past Behavior

Zac Affleck releases video apologizing to estranged wife Jen Affleck for his mistakes in their marriage while outlining his commitment to cooperative co-parenting.

On Friday, November 6, Zac Affleck shared a personal video message to address the ongoing separation from his wife, Jen Affleck. The post appeared alongside a montage of throwback footage featuring the couple throughout their relationship. This public statement comes shortly after Jen Affleck revealed intimate details about their marital struggles on social media.

Public Apology for Marital Failures

Zac Affleck began his message by acknowledging the depth of his regret regarding the end of their marriage. He stated that he married his dream girl and felt he had messed it up. The reality star expressed deep remorse for failing to protect his wife's heart during their time together. He specifically apologized for the way he spoke to her and for allowing himself to dim her light in the relationship.

Also read How 'Mormon Wives' Star Jen Affleck Allegedly Blindsided Zac Affleck With Divorce Filing

Addressing Insecurity and Insecurity Claims

This video serves as a direct response to comments Jen Affleck made in a previous TikTok post. The former Mormon Wives star had shared a clip from 2022 where Zac Affleck allegedly criticized her physical appearance. In that footage, she claimed he told her her breasts were sagging, which contributed to her decision to seek a divorce. Zac Affleck used this new platform to confront those past comments and the behavior they represented.

Admitting to Youth and Immaturity

The television personality admitted that he was too young and immature during his years as a husband. He explained that he failed to make the necessary personal changes required to sustain the partnership. Zac Affleck stated that he let the situation deteriorate to this breaking point due to his own shortcomings. He emphasized that he cannot change the past but is determined to learn from his mistakes.

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Commitment to Co-Parenting Four Children

Acknowledging his role as a father, Zac Affleck stressed his hope for peaceful co-parenting with Jen Affleck. The couple is preparing to raise soon-to-be four children together. He promised to keep working on himself to become the best father, coparent, and friend possible. This commitment includes supporting his ex-wife in her career and personal growth.

Expressing Love for the Affleck Family

Zac Affleck reiterated that he still loves Jen Affleck despite their separation. He recalled when they first met, noting that she had a unique light and a good heart. He pledged to remain her biggest fan and supporter in this next chapter of life. The statement concludes with gratitude for the beautiful family they created and will continue to raise together.