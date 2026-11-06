Zac Affleck Addresses Divorce From Jen Affleck and Postpartum Comments

Zac Affleck opens up about his divorce from Jen Affleck, addressing controversial postpartum remarks and his efforts to save their marriage amid her pregnancy.

Star Affleck Zac Affleck is breaking his silence regarding his divorce from his wife, Jen Affleck. The 30-year-old star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives took to TikTok on Thursday, November 5, to share his perspective on the split. This video addresses earlier controversy surrounding comments he made during a private moment.

Addressing Postpartum Controversy

Zac Affleck uploaded throwback footage with the overlaying text reading, "POV: your two weeks postpartum trying to become an influencer." In the background of the clip, Zac could be heard commenting, " hope you're not making a TikTok looking like that." He added, "Your boobs are literally like - Your tits are sagging all over. You don't want to post that, baby, I can tell you that right now." The caption was a pointed reference to Zac's earlier TikTok post, where he claimed to have "begged" Jen to stay in their marriage and insisted that he "will continue to support her and be her biggest fan".

Also read ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Jen Affleck Files for Divorce from Zac Affleck

Zac Affleck's Apology and Explanation

"It sucks because I really do love Jen, and I still love Jen. And yeah, when I first met Jen, she had this light about her, unlike anyone I've ever met, and she really does have such a good heart," he said in the clip. Later, he added that he was under no illusion that he was a saint throughout their relationship's duration, remarking, "I'll just be the first to say I've made plenty of mistakes in our marriage, and it just really was time for us to go our own ways." In his TikTok post, Zac further claimed he made a last-ditch attempt to save their marriage by vowing to "work on things, fix things" and "become whoever she needed me to be." However, the relationship was doomed, with Zac noting the former couple "ultimately just couldn't make it work.".

Legal Proceedings and Parenting Plan

Jen Affleck filed for divorce from Zac Affleck after seven years of marriage on Tuesday, November 3. Us confirmed on Wednesday, November 4, that she also submitted a proposed parenting plan, the details of which are private. Zac Affleck spoke to People in a statement following the news. "Hope she is happy in this next phase of life. Just focusing on my kids and figuring out what's next for me," Zac, 30, said in a statement to People.

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Children and Family Impact

Zac Affleck also explained that he was worried about the impact their divorce will have on their kids and said both he and Jen were determined to put the children first despite their own issues. (The former couple are parents to daughters Nora, 5, and Penny, 16 months, and son Luca, 3. Jen is currently pregnant with the pair's fourth child.) "I feel like I failed my kids and I'm worried that I'm going to cause them damage and I just hope that we can still give them a normal childhood," he said.

Focus on Co-Parenting Moving Forward

Zac Affleck's public appearance marks the first time he has spoken about the divorce publicly. He emphasized his commitment to his children and his desire to support Jen Affleck despite the end of their romantic relationship. The focus now shifts to the legal proceedings and the co-parenting arrangement for their three young children and the unborn baby.