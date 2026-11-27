Want your house to smell like babka? Light up.

launched three deli-scented candles, just in time for Hanukkah, including versions that smell like challah, chocolate babka and the Upper West Side institution’s famous house-blend coffee.

The $30 candles were made in partnership with Literie, the flaming hot home fragrance company that also struck a chord — and a match — with a recent, son of founders Lillian and Louis Zabar, who presided over the Upper West Side lox heaven for nearly 70 years.

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“Coffee was one of Saul’s great loves,” said Zabar’s in a statement. “He had an extraordinary sense for it and a passion for getting every roast just right. Saul looked for the little details that made aEach candle was designed in New York and made in America — and can burn for up to 50 hours total.